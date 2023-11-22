Damian Lillard is in shambles after seeing clip of Richard Sherman threatening Skip Bayless on live TV

Milwaukee Bucks superstar guard Damian Lillard reacted to the on-air argument between "Undisputed" hosts Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless.

While discussing the controversial hip-drop tackle on the show on Tuesday, Sherman felt disrespected when Bayless raised his voice at him to make a point. He made sure that his co-host made it known by saying, “Stop raising your voice Skip,” and went on to say that what Bayless was trying to raise had no point since he did not play football.

Damian Lillard got the chance to catch what happened and shared his reaction to it. He reposted a video clip of the incident on X and captioned it with a series of emoji faces with tears of joy, expressing his amusement at the incident.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Sherman is in his first year on “Undisputed,” having replaced Bayless’ former TV partner Shannon Sharpe, who is now on ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith.

Prior to joining the program, Sherman was an NFL cornerback, with stops in Seattle, San Francisco and Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, as he continues to keep tabs on what is happening on social media, Lillard is busy helping his new team in the ongoing NBA season.

"Dame" found his way to Milwaukee after 11 years in Portland by way of a blockbuster deal in the offseason, which also involved the Phoenix Suns.

Lillard has played in 12 of the Bucks’ first 14 games, averaging 24.6 points, 6.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes of play.

The Bucks are currently sporting a 10-4 record, first in the Central Division. Their next game is against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday in Boston.

Damian Lillard sees a better fit for him in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard in action.

Before landing in Milwaukee in the offseason, the seven-time NBA All-Star was widely believed to be heading to his initially preferred destination of Miami Heat. He, however, believes that being with the Bucks is more suitable for him in the long run.

The 33-year-old Weber State standout found his way to Milwaukee following a deal involving the Trail Blazers and Suns.

In the trade, the Trail Blazers received Jrue Holiday and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick from the Bucks, along with the right to swap first-round picks with Milwaukee in 2028 and 2030. The team also got Deandre Ayton and rookie forward Toumani Camara from the Suns.

Phoenix, meanwhile, received Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson from Portland and Grayson Allen from Milwaukee.

With the Bucks, Damian Lillard has formed a formidable tandem with two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In asking for a trade from the Trail Blazers, he cited his desire to finally win an NBA title as among the reasons, and he feels Milwaukee provides him with a better chance of realizing it.

He shared his thoughts via Sports Illustrated:

“I think this is the best basketball situation for me. The depth is what makes me think this is my best chance to win. We’ve just got to be healthy and we’ve got to be together.”

While in Portland, Lillard developed into one of the primetime players in the league, punctuated by his selection to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. He now hopes to bring that rep with the Bucks.