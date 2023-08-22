Skip Bayless is hyped for new-look Undisputed with Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson: "NEW DREAM TEAM"

After months of having no regular partner, Skip Bayless finally formed his new team for Undisputed, along with Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin and Keywshan Johnson.

As Skip Bayless broke the news on the social media platform X, he dubbed his new partners as the new 'dream team'.

"RICHARD SHERMAN! KEYSHAWN JOHNSON! MICHAEL IRVIN! NEW DREAM TEAM ON THE NEW UNDISPUTED. NEW LIL WAYNE INTRO SONG, "GOOD MORNING." NEXT MONDAY. AUGUST 28. 9:30 E, FS1. BE THERE."

Richard Sherman is an NFL player best known for his days with the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 to 2017. He was a Super Bowl champion in 2014 when the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos.

Michael Irvin is also an NFL player and was very popular in the 90s, as he helped the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl in 1992, 1993 and 1995. 'The Playmaker' also served as an analyst for the NFL Network after his paying years.

Lastly, Keyshawn Johnson joins Undisputed after serving as an analyst for ESPN. He is also an NFL player who helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2022.

Undisputed will debut on August 28 with the new intro song by Lil' Wayne for the new NFL season.

Sources say Rachel Nichols will join Skip Bayless and Undisputed

Rachel Nichols has been the face of ESPN when it comes to NBA news but was released a few years ago. Since September 2022, the veteran reporter is contributing to Showtime Basketball.

According to Sports Business Journal, Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson, Richard Sherman and Rachel Nichols will be joining Undisputed on August 28. All became true except for Nichols.

With August 28 just around the corner, there could be more surprises that await the new look Undisputed and Rachel Nichols will definitely be a good addition to Skip Bayless' 'Dream Team'.

