"Keyshawn Johnson doesn’t know basketball” – Former Super Bowl champion belittling Nikola Jokic sparks debate among NBA fans

Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid seem to be linked at the hip like some of the greatest rivalries of all time. Although there doesn't seem to be any animosity between the two, the fact that both men have been the frontrunners for MVP in recent years has made them rivals.

This year, after winning two back-to-back MVP awards, Nikola Jokic finished in second place behind Joel Embiid. Despite that, it's Jokic who has seemingly surged ahead in the debate regarding which man is the better player given his postseason performances.

With his team up 2-1 in the NBA Finals, and the record for most triple-doubles in one postseason, Jokic is being hailed as one of the best players in the world. According to former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, however, he still believes that it's Embiid's two-way play that gives him the edge.

Johnson, who appears on ESPN's First Take, spoke Thursday morning in a segment that has earned him plenty of criticism from fans. After one viewer took to Twitter to relay Johnson's pick of Embiid over Jokic, the hoops community began firing insults and hot takes.

Swipa @SwipaCam This morning Keyshawn Johnson said he would still pick Joel Embiid over Nikola Jokic because he’s values two-way play.



It’s funny because he is a Laker fan and he also picked Anthony Davis over Joker.



Some people cannot be convinced. This morning Keyshawn Johnson said he would still pick Joel Embiid over Nikola Jokic because he’s values two-way play.It’s funny because he is a Laker fan and he also picked Anthony Davis over Joker.Some people cannot be convinced.

Swipa @SwipaCam @CTFazio24 Let’s talk about Jokic defense vs Davis, KAT, Bam and Ayton then… @CTFazio24 Let’s talk about Jokic defense vs Davis, KAT, Bam and Ayton then…

David Krug @iamdavidkrug @SwipaCam Jokic had the best defense in the playoffs of any big man yet gets no respect. 3 points allowed yesterday. @SwipaCam Jokic had the best defense in the playoffs of any big man yet gets no respect. 3 points allowed yesterday.

TattedLawyer.eth @MichaelSatoshi @SwipaCam Did you see Marc spears call Jokic mutumbo last night because of his defense @SwipaCam Did you see Marc spears call Jokic mutumbo last night because of his defense

Craig Murray @CraigFM1789

You do not average 33.2 a game and play defense unless you value the regular season. @SwipaCam Jokic glides through the season,not playing defense.Embiid values defense, and seems to get banged up at some point.You do not average 33.2 a game and play defense unless you value the regular season. @SwipaCam Jokic glides through the season,not playing defense.Embiid values defense, and seems to get banged up at some point.You do not average 33.2 a game and play defense unless you value the regular season.

David Krug @iamdavidkrug @SwipaCam Jokic leads NBA in points, assists, rebounds in playoffs gets no respect.... @SwipaCam Jokic leads NBA in points, assists, rebounds in playoffs gets no respect....

Jeffrey Fleischman @jfleisch22 @SwipaCam It’s Keyshawn Johnson. Dude never won a thing in his life. Was always about himself and “looking good”. He’s not about team. He will never get it. @SwipaCam It’s Keyshawn Johnson. Dude never won a thing in his life. Was always about himself and “looking good”. He’s not about team. He will never get it.

Looking at the stats of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic

Given that the MVP award is based on regular season performances, and Jokic's dominance in the playoffs doesn't factor into MVP voting, let's look at the stats.

This season, Joel Embiid played in 66 games, while averaging 34.6 minutes per game, a career-high for the 76ers star. During that time, the Philadelphia 76ers posted the third-best record in the Eastern Conference with 54 wins and 28 losses.

In addition, Embiid posted a career-high efficiency with 54.8% shooting from the floor on 33.1 points per game, showcasing a notable improvement.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

While his three-point shooting percentage and his rebounding averages took a dip compared to last season, Embiid improved at the line. Last season he averaged 81.4% from the free throw line, while this season he averaged 85.7%.

On the defensive end of the ball, Embiid separated himself from the competition, posting an average of 1.7 blocks per game, and 1.0 steals per game. Of course, as many have been quick to point out regarding Keyshawn Johnson's claims, defense is more than just blocks per game, as Nikola Jokic has shown.

On the flip side of things, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets posted the best record in the Western Conference with 53 wins and 29 losses. During that time, Jokic appeared in 69 games for the team, averaging 33.7mpg.

2023 NBA Finals - Game Two

Similarly to Embiid, Jokic improved on his efficiency, posting a career-high 63.2% field goal percentage. At the same time, he also improved his efficiency from beyond the arc, averaging 38.3% from three compared to 33.7% last season.

On the offensive side of things, Jokic averaged 24.5ppg, 9.8apg, and 11.8rpg. On the defensive end of the floor, Jokic averaged 1.2 steals per game, and .7 blocks per game, numbers that aren't that far off from Embiid.

Whether or not Jokic and the Nuggets winning a championship will sway Johnson, only time will tell.

