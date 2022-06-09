“Michael Jordan with the Pistons, they allowed that to happen… They would never let you beat up the ‘Greek Freak’” - Dan Patrick on Draymond Green’s comments, believes he got it wrong on some aspects

As the debate over the physicality of the modern and classic NBA rages on, Dan Patrick weighed in on Draymond Green's comments.

Patrick believes that Green got some aspects wrong, in the aftermath of the Golden State Warriors star's recent comments.

During a recent episode of The Dan Patrick Show, Patrick spoke with Hall of Famer Reggie Miller about Draymond Green's comments.

Patrick made one point where Green knew the game well enough to understand that old physicality was aimed at the best players. Classic superstars like Miller and Michael Jordan received significant physical abuse.

"I'm listening to Draymond. He's a student of the game, but when he talks about, 'Oh, they talk about how physical it was back in the day.' The thing is they were physical with the best players.

"The greatest player was roughed up more than anybody. Michael Jordan with the Pistons, they allowed that to happen."

Patrick believes that Green was wrong about that aspect, as modern stars do not receive the same physical treatment as older stars.

"They would never let that happen now they would never let you beat up on Luka. They would never let you beat up on the 'Greek Freak'. They would stop it immediately.

"So when Draymond talks about that, yes, there are a couple of enforcers, but there were a lot of guys on the receiving end of those enforcers. That's what I think he's got wrong."

As the game has evolved, the enforcers of the modern NBA are much different. Classic enforcers dealt physical punishment to superstar players and tried to break them physically. Modern ones like Draymond Green focus more on harassment than brutality.

Dan Patrick still had praise for Draymond Green despite his critique of the Golden State Warrior star's comments.

Patrick praises Green despite prior criticism.

Dan Patrick believes that Green could have succeeded in the Jordan and Miller era. He believes the Warriors' star has the physicality and the mentality that would have made him successful back then.

"Draymond would have been great back in the '80s and '90s."

Green's physicality also inspired his opponents to increase their physicality in response.

Coley Harvey @ColeyHarvey Asked how Celtics respond to physical tone Draymond Green set in SF in Game 2, Marcus Smart today said:



“Respond to fire with fire, right? You gotta turn around and do the same thing. He's gonna come in here and try to be physical. This is our house and we've got to protect it.” Asked how Celtics respond to physical tone Draymond Green set in SF in Game 2, Marcus Smart today said:“Respond to fire with fire, right? You gotta turn around and do the same thing. He's gonna come in here and try to be physical. This is our house and we've got to protect it.” https://t.co/i0wprf7qZv

While being a physical player may have changed since the '80s and '90s, Green does not shy away from using his physicality.

With the other skills that Draymond Green has developed, Dan Patrick may have a point about Green being able to play in previous eras.

