Darvin Ham next team odds: Under fire LA Lakers' coach's top 5 landing spots

Following the LA Lakers' 4-1 first-round playoff series loss to the Denver Nuggets, coach Darvin Ham's future with the franchise is reportedly in jeopardy.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, LA stakeholders have deemed Ham's return next season "highly unlikely." However, Charania added that the organization will "reassess everything that went wrong in the coming days before making a final decision."

Ham has coached the Lakers since 2022, accumulating a 90-74 record over his first two seasons. He guided LA to the playoffs in both campaigns, making last year's Western Conference finals.

However, the 50-year-old has faced criticism for lacking tactical skills and failing to make in-game adjustments. The Lakers have gone just 9-12 in the postseason under Ham, including 1-8 against the Nuggets, who had their number the last two years.

While Ham has yet to be dismissed, betting odds have already been released regarding his next destination, with multiple rebuilding squads in the mix.

On that note, here are Ham's five most likely landing spots, per Bovada.

Darvin Ham's top 5 most likely destinations for 2024-25 NBA season

#5 Chicago Bulls (+1600)

Chicago Bulls star forward DeMar DeRozan

Despite being a veteran-laden, win-now squad, the Chicago Bulls have lost in the play-in tournament in back-to-back seasons. Meanwhile, they only have one playoff appearance (2021-22) over the last seven years.

Chicago signed veteran coach Billy Donovan to a contract extension ahead of last season, retaining him for at least four more years. So, the organization appears unlikely to sacrifice its investment in the 58-year-old.

However, Donovan has a sub-.500 record (156-162) through four seasons, so the Bulls could target a new coach to lead them back to the playoffs. Darvin Ham marks a longshot option for Chicago, with the franchise having the fifth-best odds of landing him (+1600).

#4 Charlotte Hornets (+950)

Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets are one of two teams with a head coaching vacancy after veteran coach Steve Clifford stepped down at the end of the season.

Clifford guided the rebuilding Hornets to an abysmal 48-116 record over the last two years, the NBA's third-worst record. Meanwhile, the franchise hasn't made the playoffs since 2016, the league's longest active postseason drought.

The Hornets appear to be targeting a young, up-and-coming coach, having interviewed several of the league's top assistants. However, if dismissed, perhaps Darvin Ham can throw his hat into the ring, as evidenced by Charlotte having the fourth-best odds to hire him (+950).

#3 Detroit Pistons (+900)

Detroit Pistons rising star guard Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons lacked direction in their first season under coach Monty Williams. The 52-year-old signed a historic six-year, $78.5 million coaching deal in the offseason. He was expected to help the Pistons' young core improve upon its league-worst 17-65 record from last season, possibly challenging for a play-in spot.

Detroit instead took a step back, finishing with three less wins (14-68). Furthermore, the Pistons haven't made the playoffs since 2019. So, perhaps Darvin Ham could help them end their postseason drought.

Given its hefty investment in Williams, it appears doubtful the organization would fire him one year into his deal. Nonetheless, the Pistons have the third-best odds of securing Ham's services (+900).

#2 Milwaukee Bucks (+600)

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

The lone team still in the playoffs listed in Ham's next team odds is the Milwaukee Bucks, who trail the Indiana Pacers 3-2 in their first-round series. The Bucks have gone through three coaches in the last year, dismissing 2021 championship-winning coach Mike Budenholzer in the offseason.

They hired rookie coach Adrian Griffin, whom they let go midseason after just 43 games despite having a 30-13 record. Milwaukee replaced Griffin with veteran coach Doc Rivers, who signed a four-year, $40 million deal.

The Bucks went just 17-19 after Rivers took over. Moreover, the team is projected to be eliminated in Round 1, with superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) sidelined.

Rivers is expected to get at least one full season to coach Milwaukee after a tumultuous first half-season. However, if the 62-year-old is fired, Darvin Ham, a former Bucks assistant coach (2018-2022), could be a candidate to assume his role. Milwaukee has the second-best odds of landing its ex-assistant (+600).

#1 Not a head coach (-1400)

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham

Likely to Lakers fans' delight, Darvin Ham's most likely outcome is to begin next season without a head coaching gig (-1400 odds). With limited jobs available and more proven veteran coaches and fresh upstart coaching candidates on the market, Ham could struggle to find a new team.

However, he could take another job as an assistant and work his way back up to a head coaching position.

