David Lee NBA career earnings: Net worth, assets, contracts, and other details explored

David Lee is a former NBA champion and two-time All-Star who has made quite the career for himself after being selected as the last pick of the first round in the 2005 NBA draft.

Lee played until 2017, spending most of his career with the New York Knicks, who drafted him, and the Golden State Warriors, where he elevated his game to All-Star levels.

Recently, however, the husband of tennis star Caroline Wozniacki has been in the tabloids. The Danish player recently made her return to tennis, and Lee was spotted in the audience as she advanced past the first two rounds at the U.S. Open.

Retirement may have taken David away from the spotlight, but the former All-Star did enough to financially secure his future during his playing days, ensuring that he does not require much attention post-retirement to secure the bag.

Further, his wife Wozniacki is also enjoying a successful and lucrative career during her peak.

The big man's net worth is around $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has made some savy real estate moves as investments over the years. With his wife's net worth close to $50 million, it certainly seems that the couple has secured their future.

David Lee earned around $92 million during his NBA career, clocking $15 million a year at his peak

David Lee signed his biggest contract in the NBA prior to playing for the Golden State Warriors

Lee was a solid player with All-Star upside, and his efficient play earned him close to $100 million during his time in the NBA, despite never enjoying star status.

The 6-foot-9 player was signed by New York in 2005 and the Knicks went on to exercise their team options on his deal in 2007-08 and 2008-09. Subsequently, David Lee signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Knicks in 2009.

His improvement in the meantime led to his biggest contract in 2010, a six-year, $80 million deal. Minimum value deals followed the same, but the bag had been secured.

For a two-time All-Star, David Lee's career was relatively low-key; his investments, however, weren't - real estate in West Hollywood, California, and Fisher Island, Miami, to be particular.

While the condo in Hollywood ended up being a loss, Lee made up for the same with the profitable sale of his property in Miami.

Upon retirement, the star reportedly started investing in start-ups. Details of the same, however, are not available for public viewing. If we believe the reports, Lee was associated with the venture capital firm Social Capital.

The former Golden State Warrior and his family have attained dreamy levels of financial security and if the trend of smart investments continues, the figure of $40 million shall soon be a thing of the past.

