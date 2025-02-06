  • home icon
  • De'Aaron Fox stats tonight: How did San Antonio Spurs star fare in debut game against Atlanta Hawks? (Feb. 5)

De'Aaron Fox stats tonight: How did San Antonio Spurs star fare in debut game against Atlanta Hawks? (Feb. 5)

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 06, 2025 01:15 GMT
De'Aaron Fox stats tonight: How did San Antonio Spurs star fare in debut game against Atlanta Hawks? (Feb. 5) (Image credit: Imagn)

De'Aaron Fox made his debut with the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night in a game against the Atlanta Hawks of Trae Young. The veteran guard had the first taste of his partnership with Victor Wembanyama, as the Spurs tried to get the 22th win of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The first quarter started with De'Aaron Fox making two of four field goal attempts, all from three, scoring six points with 3:55 left on the clock in the first quarter. The Spurs finished the first period with a 35-25 win, with Devin Vassell leading the team with nine points.

The San Antonio Spurs took off in the second quarter, scoring 37 points to finish the first half with 70 while holding the Hawks to 54 units. Fox added 12 points to his account, finishing the first half with 18 units on 8-from-12 from the field and 2-from-5 from deep, leading the Spurs scoring-wise.

Check out his stats below.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
De'Aaron Fox 1826000

Edited by Orlando Silva
