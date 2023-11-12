DeAndre Hopkins' friendship with Ja Morant: Closer look at South Carolina stars' association

DeAndre Hopkins and Ja Morant may play different sports, but their ties run deep. The two superstar athletes have a connection from South Carolina, where they grew up about three hours from each other: Morant in Sumter and Hopkins in Central. They have since developed a bond through their South Carolina roots.

Hopkins is an excellent NFL wide receiver who plays for the Tennessee Titans. He made his name with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. Before that, Hopkins was a national star in college at Clemson. He is a three-time All-Pro.

Morant is a rising NBA star and is currently serving a suspension for his gun-related incidents last season. His Memphis Grizzlies are struggling mightily without him.

Morant burst onto the scene as a freshman at Murray State University. The two-time All-Star was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2022.

DeAndre Hopkins and Ja Morant have shown love to each other on social media. They seem to be friends and support each other's careers. Let’s take a look at their connection.

DeAndre Hopkins and Ja Morant's connection

Last year, Hopkins commented on one of Morant’s Instagram posts, showing the Grizzlies player celebrating his 23rd birthday. The post has since been deleted after Morant purged his social media following his gun-related incidents and PR nightmare earlier this year.

Hopkins left a simple “Spill!” comment on the post. It seems Hopkins wanted some of the juicy details from Morant’s birthday festivities.

Deandre Hopkins commented on Ja Morant's post.

Their connection goes even further back. In 2020, Hopkins was traded from the Texans to the Cardinals. It seems Morant was not a fan of the move.

“Texans traded a killer, stay tuned AZ gang,” Morant wrote on X, then called 'Twitter.'

The love and support did not go unnoticed. Hopkins quoted the tweet and offered a reply.

“Carolina boys stick together like glue,” Hopkins wrote.

Their Southern roots run deep and seem to be what holds them together. The two superstars may hang out more now that they’re both in the same state.

Morant plays in Memphis, while Hopkins is now across the state of Tennessee in Nashville. The two Tennessee cities are a three-hour drive apart.

Ja Morant has plenty of time on his hands to perhaps attend a Titans game, as he is still out serving the rest of his 25-game suspension. The punishment came after he flashed a gun on social media on two separate occasions.