NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Power Rankings | February 2nd, 2022

A number of players have made impressive bids for this season's NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. The 2021-22 NBA season has had no shortage of outstanding defensive performances.

With another week in the rear-view mirror, it's time to update our NBA Defensive Player of the Year power rankings.

No. 5: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid

Previous Week’s Ranking - #5

Previous Week's Record: 3-0

Overall Record: 27-11

Previous Week's Stats: PPG - 34.7, APG - 5.7, RPG - 11.7

Overall Stats: PPG - 29.1, APG - 4.4, RPG - 10.8

Last Week's Efficiency: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 15.4%, FT% - 78.4%

Overall Efficiency: FG% - 49.9%, 3P% - 36.6%, FT% - 81.1%

After a slow stretch of games in the middle of the year, the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the league's hottest teams. One of the major reasons for the 76ers strong play as of late has been the performance of superstar big man Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers



a perfect 3-0 week, averaging 34 PPG | 11.7 RPG | 5.7 APG. congrats @JoelEmbiid on being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week! 🤩a perfect 3-0 week, averaging 34 PPG | 11.7 RPG | 5.7 APG. congrats @JoelEmbiid on being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week! 🤩a perfect 3-0 week, averaging 34 PPG | 11.7 RPG | 5.7 APG. https://t.co/tI7aqP9Hp6

One of the most dangerous offensive players in the league when he's in a groove, Embiid provides just as much impact on the defensive end of the court. Up to this point in the season, Embiid has averaged 0.9 SPG and 1.4 BPG. He's a name to look out for in the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year race.

No. 4: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Previous Week’s Power Ranking - N/A

Previous Week's Record: 3-0

Overall Record: 34-18

Last Week's Stats: PPG - 16.7, APG - 1.7, RPG - 7.0

Overall Stats: PPG - 16.4, APG - 1.1, RPG - 5.8

Last Week's Efficiency: FG% - 57.1%, 3P% - 42.9%, FT% - 63.6%

Overall Efficiency: FG% - 41.8%, 3P% - 31.4%, FT% - 79.6%

One of the most pleasant surprises of the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season has been the play of the Memphis Grizzlies, with an impressive overall record of 35-18. One of the most underrated parts of Memphis' recent success has been the play of young big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. makes his debut in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year power rankings after a number of eye-popping defensive outings. In his last week of games, Jackson upped his season averages to 1.0 SPG and an impressive 2.3 blocks per game while anchoring the Grizzlies defense.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Adam Dickson