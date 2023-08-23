“Definitely my GOAT” - Jordan Clarkson gives wholesome explanation for tattoo of him with Kobe Bryant

This summer, Jordan Clarkson will be representing the Philippines in the FIBA World Cup. The former Sixth Man of the Year recently opened up on the homage he paid to an NBA legend.

In 2020, the NBA world was hit hard by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. Early in his career, Jordan Clarkson got to play alongside him on the LA Lakers. Now, on what would have been his 45th birthday, the young guard opened up on the tattoo he got in memory of Kobe.

"It meant a lot being around him in my earlier years," Clarkson said. "Definitely my GOAT, A guy that I learned a lot from. He taught me so much. He mean a lot to my career and the game of basketball, peroid."

Before suiting up for his home country, Clarkson spent this past NBA season playing for the Utah Jazz. The 30-year-old appeared in 61 games and averaged a career-high 20.8 points to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

How long were Jordan Clarkson and Kobe Bryant teammates on the LA Lakers?

Jordan Clarkson began his NBA journey with the LA Lakers back in 2014. By that time, Kobe Bryant was nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career. That said, he still served as a mentor to Clarkson and many of the other young Lakers players.

In total, Clarkson and Kobe were teammates for two full season. During that span, he got to learn from one of the all-time greatest players at his position. Getting to see him perfect his craft up close had to do wonders for Clarkson as he was just starting out in the league.

Along with getting to be mentored by a Hall of Famer, Clarkson got to be part of history. That being Kobe's final game when he erupted for 60 points against the Utah Jazz. Clarkson played 34 minutes that night and finsihed with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Clarkson ended up playing four seasons for the Lakers before getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. During his time with the franchise, he averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

