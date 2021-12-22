"This is the biggest spotlight he's had in his career" - Marc J. Spears on DeMar DeRozan being Chicago Bulls' focal point and putting up MVP-caliber numbers

The Chicago Bulls have clearly had one of their best offseasons in a while, strengthening their roster with a player of DeMar DeRozan's caliber.

DeMar DeRozan was highlighted during a segment Monday on ESPN's "NBA Today" after he scored 38 points Sunday in a 115-110 win over the LA Lakers. The game was his first since missing three while in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

That conversation, initiated by host Malika Andrews, came before DeRozan led the short-handed Bulls with 26 points Monday night in a 133-118 romp over the Houston Rockets.

DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points against the Lakers in their two meetings this season (in a 121-103 win on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles).

Malika Andrews invited Marc J. Spears, the senior writer for the Undefeated, to give his thoughts on the Bulls guard/forward. When asked how important acquiring DeMar DeRozan was for the Chicago Bulls, Spears replied:

“Well, it’s not only important for the Bulls, but it's important for him. You know, he was playing in Canada. While he was great in Canada, us Americans tend not to pay attention.”

DeRozan has spent the majority of his career with the Toronto Raptors, who chose him with the No. 9 pick in the 2009 draft. He made all four of his All-Star Game appearances in his nine seasons with the Raptors. But the Raptors could not make deep runs into the playoffs, with LeBron James, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers, often being their road block in the Eastern Conference.

DeRozan spent three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before the Bulls acquired him in August in a sign-and-trade deal with the Spurs.

Marc J. Spears said:

“Then he’s in San Antonio, kinda out of the spotlight there. But this is the biggest spotlight he’s had in his career. Being in Chicago and right now, he’s fourth in the NBA in scoring.”

DeMar DeRozan has come back to life with the Bulls

DeRozan is having a breakout season with the Bulls. He plays with a strong roster with efficient players in Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic and role players like Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

That group has spurred a massive turnaround and has Chicago (19-10) playing like a well-oiled machine. The Bulls are second in the Eastern Conference, after the franchise missed the playoffs the past four seasons, going 31-41 last season, 22-43, 22-60 and 27-55.

Spears mentioned what getting DeRozan means for the Bulls:

“It’s also big for the Bulls, because now they have a superstar trio with him; Zach Lavine, who will hopefully be back soon; and Vucevic, who we don’t give enough credit to. This is a great, great, three-man star rotation."

Spears brought up a conversation he had with DeRozan about a month ago, saying:

“One thing he loves about the Bulls is, nobody is selfish. Everyone wants to go out there and have fun.”

The Chicago Bulls look good together. The players are filled with talent and know what is expected of them. They have shown good chemistry, and DeRozan wasted no time in getting going. He has been a hard man to guard, scoring 30 points or more in eight games.

The weapon DeRozan utilizes well is his mid-range game, standing second behind Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis in 2-point field goals, with 229. DeRozan is tied for first in free throws made (179), with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also Read Article Continues below

DeRozan is averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. His 26.8 ppg is the second-best average of his career, behind only the 27.3 ppg he averaged in 2016-17. His production and role in leading Chicago's resurgence indicate he is having an MVP-caliber season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein