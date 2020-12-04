NBA News Update: DeMarcus Cousins tells media he and John Wall discussed playing in Houston "Before it was news to you guys" 

During the NBA offseason, the Houston Rockets have frequently dominated the NBA News. While rumors circulated about James Harden's future, it was point guard Russell Westbrook who left the franchise in a mega swap deal with the Washington Wizards and John Wall. Talking to the media on Thursday, Rockets new center DeMarcus Cousins revealed his interactions with John Wall and how he feels about the season ahead.

NBA News Update: DeMarcus Cousins discusses his excitement for the new season and reuniting with John Wall

New Orleans Pelicans v Washington Wizards

The Houston Rockets had another successful regular season last year, finishing 4th in the West. However, it was their playoff performance that was their Achilles heel yet again after they were crushed 4-1 by the LA Lakers in the semifinals.

This prompted questions in NBA News over the future of their superstars and what they could do to keep James Harden. Trading Westbrook for John Wall and bringing in DeMarcus Cousins though may even improve the franchise's chances this season which their new center Cousins discussed in his media appearance.

DeMarcus Cousins and Wall played together at Kentucky prior to joining the league, therefore it is little surprise that the Houston Rocket's new big man had the inside scoop on the Wall-Westbrook trade.

Cousins revealed today that he and John Wall had been discussing playing together in Houston long before it was news to the media. Therefore, the deal that was struck between the two franchises becomes less surprising and may have been in the pipeline for some time.

DeMarcus Cousins on reuniting with John Wall, who he's known since he was 14 and played with at Kentucky:



"It's an incredible feeling. This is something me and him have dreamed about for a long time. There's obviously chemistry between us. That's a brother for life." #Rockets — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 3, 2020

Having played only 78 games over the last three seasons which included missing all of last year, the Rockets have recruited DeMarcus Cousins as a calculated risk. Even when he played 48 games across the 2017-18 season, Cousins scored 25 points and grabbed 12.9 rebounds. Speaking about his fitness, Cousins said that before he joined the Rockets he mapped out a plan with the fitness staff to create the best situation for him to stay on the floor.

Advertisement

If Cousins is able to return to his pre-injury hit seasons form, he will again be one of the most dominant and intimidating big men in the league. Now with Wall on the team and the other pieces Houston have, Cousins believes they will have a promising season:

"I think we have all the right pieces to make things happen. I think this is the most well-rounded team in the past couple years... since James has been here."

That is a big statement about a team that finished top of the West in 2018. However, if DeMarcus Cousins is confident about his fitness and the Rockets are able to keep Harden happy and he remains in Houston, they will no doubt be competing for the Western Conference with one of the league's most dangerous offenses.