DeMarcus Cousins took to Twitter to express his willingness to return to the Sacramento Kings.

The veteran big man was one of the best big men in the NBA during his first stint with the Kings (2010-2017) and is motivated to play again for the franchise, five years after getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cousins joined the league in 2010 with the No.5 in the Draft and spent the first seven years of his career in Sacramento.

He then played for the Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks and now remains a free agent.

DeMarcus Cousins is searching for a return to the NBA and the question is whether he would be a great fit for the Kings' roster.

DeMarcus Cousins can add another dimension to the Kings coming off the bench

Due to the serious injuries he suffered after leaving Sacramento, DeMarcus Cousins hasn’t played 50 games in a season since his time with the Kings.

He is not in a condition to have a leading role in the team, but can complement fellow big men Domantas Sabonis and Richaun Holmes.

“It would mean everything in the world to me to be back in the NBA,” DeMarcus Cousins told Yahoo Sports recently. “I know I belong in this league. I feel like I’ve paid my dues and earned my stripes. I’ve hit some bumps in the road with injuries and I’ve always worked my way back to be 100 percent healthy.

"I’ve worked my tail off to get back to this point. I just want the opportunity to show the work I’ve put in and continue to put in. I also just want an opportunity to also earn my keep and that’s all I really want. I have a lot left in the tank. A whole lot. I feel like I’ve actually become an even better player, just sharpening all my skills. I’ve had nothing but time in the gym. I’ve gotten better in all aspects of my game," Cousins added.

Cousins has had his ups and downs in the league, not only due to the injuries he has dealt with, but also due to his explosive character.

However, the veteran big man believes that his actions in the past will not affect his presence in the team that will sign him.

"Obviously, whenever it gets to the point where the negatives outweigh the positives, you should probably move away from him," Cousins noted while speaking to Yahoo Sports. "That’s just how life goes. But I don’t believe I’m in that boat. I’m just asking for a chance to show my growth as a man and a player."

When he joined the Warriors, he played 30 regular-season games and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, helping Golden State make the NBA Finals.

This past season, he played in 48 games for the Bucks and Nuggets and averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in just 15 minutes on the floor.

In the opening round of the playoffs, he averaged 10.6 points per contest, but the Nuggets lost to the Warriors in five games (4-1).

Based on what we saw from him last season, DeMarcus Cousins is a big man that will help the squad grab rebounds and improve its shooting numbers by stretching the floor.

With Sacramento off to a mediocre start, reinforcements would certainly help the Kings turn things around.

And aside from what he can offer on the floor, DeMarcus Cousins is motivated to play for the franchise and help Sacramento return to the postseason for the first time since 2006.

