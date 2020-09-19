Denver Nuggets 114-126 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as Anthony Davis punishes Nikola Jokic and co. in blowout win | NBA Playoffs 2020

The LA Lakers put down a marker as they simply annihilated the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. Led by a 37-point double-double from Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers made light work of a usually resilient Denver Nuggets team to beat them by 12 points.

The difference could have been a lot more had the LA Lakers played their starters in the final quarter, but in all honesty, the game as a contest was over long before. People all around the globe had their eyes on this exciting match-up, and tweets poured in to appreciate the incredible brand of basketball the LA Lakers had on display.

Denver Nuggets find Anthony Davis impossible to contain

Davis was unstoppable in game 1

Anthony Davis helped himself to another memorable playoff performance as he scored 37 points to go with 4 assists and 10 rebounds. Davis shot 12-21 from the field and converted 12-15 free throws.

Anthony Davis points-rebounds in these playoffs

28-11

31-11

29-11

18-5

43-9

25-14

34-10

26-15

29-12

13-11

37-10 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 19, 2020

Anthony Davis tonight



37 Points

10 Rebounds

4 Assists

57 FG%



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RtUZ3Q80le — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 19, 2020

Popular singer and celebrity LA Lakers fan Halsey was clearly impressed with the way Anthony Davis dominated proceedings!

tattooing anthony davis on my face — halsey and1 (@halseyandone) September 19, 2020

Anthony Davis is a MONSTER. Tough finish. pic.twitter.com/swxE4viiFq — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 19, 2020

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson has closely followed this off-season, and has frequently tweeted his thoughts out after the end of a game.

Anthony Davis was unstoppable scoring 37 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron James and Rondo controlled the tempo of the game handing out a combined 21 assists. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 19, 2020

LA Lakers get bench boost from record-breaker Rajon Rondo

Rondo has been in great form in the playoffs

Rajon Rondo has been on fire since rejoining the LA Lakers team in the post-season, and once again provided a spark off the bench that the Denver Nuggets failed to extinguish.

While Rondo only scored 7 points, he chipped in with 9 assists and 2 steals as well. The 7th of those 9 assists took the former Boston Celtics guard past Michael Jordan to the 10th spot of the all-time playoffs assists list.

Rondo’s passing is so good — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) September 19, 2020

Do i even have to tweet it ?? CHILL RONDO — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) September 19, 2020

The 34-year-old was feeling it as he somehow made this circus shot!

Rondo floater over the backboard 😱 pic.twitter.com/k6UXzRfSzo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2020

Rajon Rondo passed Michael Jordan for 10th on the all-time list for career postseason assists. pic.twitter.com/K4H4As61kK — ESPN (@espn) September 19, 2020

JR's reaction to Rondo's dime 😂🥽 pic.twitter.com/rguD0dE3HG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 19, 2020

Charles Barkley had given the Denver Nuggets no chance of winning this series, and was more convinced than ever after the LA Lakers plundered them in Game 1. Chuck went as far as predicting the LA Lakers will sweep the Nuggets!

Chuck already breaking out the broom 😂🧹 pic.twitter.com/1wYYQcAKDO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 19, 2020

J.R. Smith also moved up a playoff ladder - the one for most 3-pointers made. He surpassed none other than LA Lakers great Kobe Bryant to move into the 9th spot with 293 triples.

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis felt the match-up was too one-sided and that he would have liked it better had the LA Clippers made it to the Western Conference Finals instead.

Would rather wanna see Clippers vs Lakers though not gonna lie. — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) September 19, 2020

Former LA Lakers guard Nick Young claimed that Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo's great performances were a result of them braiding their hair!

Them lakers had them braiders come to the bubble this week — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 19, 2020

The LA Lakers are back in action against the Denver Nuggets again on Sunday evening for Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. The LA Lakers, of course, lead the series 1-0.

