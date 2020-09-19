Denver Nuggets 114-126 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as Anthony Davis punishes Nikola Jokic and co. in blowout win | NBA Playoffs 2020

The LA Lakers put down a marker as they simply annihilated the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. Led by a 37-point double-double from Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers made light work of a usually resilient Denver Nuggets team to beat them by 12 points.
The difference could have been a lot more had the LA Lakers played their starters in the final quarter, but in all honesty, the game as a contest was over long before. People all around the globe had their eyes on this exciting match-up, and tweets poured in to appreciate the incredible brand of basketball the LA Lakers had on display.
Denver Nuggets find Anthony Davis impossible to contain
Anthony Davis helped himself to another memorable playoff performance as he scored 37 points to go with 4 assists and 10 rebounds. Davis shot 12-21 from the field and converted 12-15 free throws.
Popular singer and celebrity LA Lakers fan Halsey was clearly impressed with the way Anthony Davis dominated proceedings!
LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson has closely followed this off-season, and has frequently tweeted his thoughts out after the end of a game.
LA Lakers get bench boost from record-breaker Rajon Rondo
Rajon Rondo has been on fire since rejoining the LA Lakers team in the post-season, and once again provided a spark off the bench that the Denver Nuggets failed to extinguish.
While Rondo only scored 7 points, he chipped in with 9 assists and 2 steals as well. The 7th of those 9 assists took the former Boston Celtics guard past Michael Jordan to the 10th spot of the all-time playoffs assists list.
The 34-year-old was feeling it as he somehow made this circus shot!
Charles Barkley had given the Denver Nuggets no chance of winning this series, and was more convinced than ever after the LA Lakers plundered them in Game 1. Chuck went as far as predicting the LA Lakers will sweep the Nuggets!
J.R. Smith also moved up a playoff ladder - the one for most 3-pointers made. He surpassed none other than LA Lakers great Kobe Bryant to move into the 9th spot with 293 triples.
New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis felt the match-up was too one-sided and that he would have liked it better had the LA Clippers made it to the Western Conference Finals instead.
Former LA Lakers guard Nick Young claimed that Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo's great performances were a result of them braiding their hair!
The LA Lakers are back in action against the Denver Nuggets again on Sunday evening for Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. The LA Lakers, of course, lead the series 1-0.
Published 19 Sep 2020, 09:43 IST