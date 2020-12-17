Denver Nuggets 126-95 Portland Trail Blazers: Twitter explodes as Nuggets register dominant team victory | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets appeared intent to move past their narrow loss against the Golden State Warriors in their last NBA preseason game as they registered a massive 30-point victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Nikola Jokić ended with figures of 10-8-12 as the Denver Nuggets rushed to an early lead that the Trail Blazers never caught up to.
For the Portland Trail Blazers, Robert Covington scored a team-high of 15 points on a disappointing night where they simply did not get going.
Paul Millsap led the scoring for the Denver Nuggets with 18 points, as P. J. Dozier, Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, Bol Bol and Nikola Jokić all scored in double figures.
For the Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony, Enes Kanter, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum all scored 14 each.
Denver Nuggets put up a dominant team performance, crush Portland Trail Blazers by 30 points
The Denver Nuggets appeared sharp and dominant right from the beginning. Will Barton made his long-awaited return from injury and scored 9 points.
The Denver Nuggets put up such an efficient offensive display that the lackluster Portland Trail Blazers team could not keep up for long periods of the game.
Both teams were coming off a defeat, as the Portland Trail Blazers had lost their second preseason game against the Sacramento Kings by 15 points. Now, both teams will be looking at their final preseason game which is scheduled for 19th December.
The Denver Nuggets went into the game feeling buoyant, as an early lead with some quick Jamal Murray 2s ended up increasing to 17 points by the end of the half (41-24).
The Portland Trail Blazers did find some momentum and had some quick layups in transition.
However, the Denver Nuggets' quick offense was too much for them, as Michael Porter Jr. hit a buzzer-beating 3 to end the second quarter with a 69-50 lead for his team.
The story was quite similar for the rest of the game as the third quarter ended with a straight 20-point lead for the Denver Nuggets.
The Portland Trail Blazers did give a final thrust but a late Bol Bol cameo ended up pushing the lead up to 30 points. Bol Bol ended the game with 10 points and 1 assist in 6 minutes.
The Denver Nuggets will go home feeling like every single player on their team had a good match.