Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - December 12th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors - NBA Preseason

Date & Time - December 12th 8:30 PM ET (December 13th, 7:00 AM IST)

Location - Chase Center San Francisco, CA.

The Golden State Warriors will meet the Denver Nuggets in a preseason clash between two teams who belong in the upper echelons of the Western Conference.

The Warriors will be without their star shooting guard Klay Thompson, while the Nuggets will be looking to get into a good rhythm before the season starts after proving their mettle in the 2019/20 campaign.

Denver Nuggets Preview

We've picked up Michael Porter Jr.'s option for the 2021-22 season.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/OZbBBDDowL — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 10, 2020

The Denver Nuggets had a great run in last season's playoffs, which saw them go reach the Western Conference finals. The Nuggets are known for their grit and size, but have lost some of their burly front court players this offseason, which signals a change in style for the upcoming campaign.

A preseason game against a strong Golden State Warriors outfit should help the Denver Nuggets gauge where they stand ahead of a grueling 2020/21 season.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven

It is safe to say that Nikola Jokic is the Denver Nuggets' best player. The Serbian center has proven his worth as one of the most valuable bigs in the league in the last few seasons. He will be expected to carry the load against the Golden State Warriors in this preseason game as well.

Jokic has struck a fruitful partnership with Canadian point guard Jamal Murray and the duo will be responsible for how the Denver Nuggets' season pans out.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Gary Harris, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have had a nightmarish offseason, which was made worse by Klay Thompson being ruled out of the 2020/21 season due to an ACL tear. The trend continued when the six-time NBA champions were unable to flip their second overall pick for a star and ended up with 19-year-old center James Wiseman.

However, Bob Myers and co. were able to salvage some of it by making a move for Kelly Oubre Jr., who will replace Klay Thompson in the lineup. Getting a win against last season's Western Conference finalists should be a confident booster for the Golden State Warriors, who will be looking to win the title next season.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change

With his teammate Klay Thompson out for the season, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry will have to shoulder the responsibility of taking the golden State Warriors to the NBA finals.

Curry missed a majority of games last season due to a wrist injury, but has looked good in preseason training. Regarded as the best shooter in the league, Curry will be looking to wreak havoc against a weak Denver Nuggets perimeter defense.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, James Wiseman

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets - Match Prediction

Both teams will be expected to field strong lineups and the match is expected to be a close one. Jokic and Curry's performances will determine who will come out on top, as there is little that separates the two sides. The Golden State Warriors might nick it by a fine margin, as they are better coached side.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets - Where to Watch

National coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Prime Ticket. International viewers can catch the game on NBA League Pass.

