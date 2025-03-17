Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Concerning updates on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray emerge for Warriors game (Mar. 17)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets commence a four-game road trip on Monday against the Golden State Warriors. Entering the Western Conference heavyweight showdown, the 2023 NBA champions have an extensive injury report, with four starters' statuses uncertain.

Jokic (right elbow contusion/left ankle impingement) and his co-star Jamal Murray (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable. The dynamic duo has regularly popped up on Denver's injury report in recent weeks. However, each player has been powering through their various ailments.

Amid his quest for his fourth MVP, Jokic hasn't missed a contest since Jan. 15. Meanwhile, Murray's last absence came on Feb. 6. So, both appear more likely than not to be upgraded to available.

Starting forward Aaron Gordon is also considered questionable (right calf injury management/left ankle sprain). Unlike Jokic and Murray, Gordon has been in and out of the Nuggets' lineup over the past month and has been sidelined for three of the last four outings. Thus, he appears more inclined to rack up another absence.

Additionally, two-way wing Christian Braun (left foot inflammation) is tagged as probable, suggesting he'll be good to go after missing just one game this season.

On the flip side, shooting guard Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) is out for at least a couple more weeks. Meanwhile, rookie big man DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon repair) remains shelved for the season.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors game details

Denver and Golden State's clash is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The contest will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on NBCS-BA and ALT. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

The Nuggets (43-25) seek redemption after Saturday's last-second 126-123 letdown home loss to the lowly Washington Wizards.

Conversely, the Warriors (39-28) will look to extend their seven-game winning streak.

Denver defeated Golden State 119-115 at home on Dec. 3. However, their lone matchup came before the Warriors acquired star forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline.

So, Golden State projects to be a much tougher foe this time around, likely adding incentive for the Nuggets' core players to suit up.

