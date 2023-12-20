Denver Nuggets Injury report (Dec. 20): Latest update on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's status

As of December 20, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon will likely suit up for the Denver Nuggets when facing the Toronto Raptors. Murray and Gordon are listed in the Nuggets' injury report but have "probable" status, meaning they might play through injury.

Gordon's right heel has been a mainstay on the injury report throughout the past month. Still, the 28-year-old forward hasn't missed a contest since returning to action following a four-game absence from Nov. 26-Dec. 1. During that eight-game stretch, Gordan has averaged 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 28.5 minutes per game.

Jamal Murray has been dealing with right ankle sprains but has played through them despite the injuries. Hence, as expected, he's been given the green light to play. He's averaging 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steals through five December matchups.

Denver Nuggets' championship aspirations led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets' championship aspirations have been led by their star players, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. In 2023, the Nuggets won their first NBA championship in franchise history, with Jokic being named the NBA Finals MVP.

The team's success was built on developing homegrown talent and dedicating themselves to a process. The Nuggets' core is under contract through at least 2025, and they are expected to be betting favorites for this season. They have remained a formidable team despite injuries hampering their championship aspirations in the following seasons.

They face several challenges in the season, including bench complications and integrating new players into the team. However, they also have opportunities to strengthen their team through trades and free-agent signings.

The Western Conference features several championship-contending teams, including the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets' title aspirations will be tested on how well they navigate these challenges.