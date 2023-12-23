Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Dec. 23): Latest update on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's availability

A healthy Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon have been huge factors in the Denver Nuggets' success. The team is about to take on the Charlotte Hornets next on their 2023-24 regular season schedule on Dec. 23. This is the first time both teams will face this season, and it will be at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For those who want to catch the action, Bally Sports SE-CHA and Altitude Network have the game up at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The online live stream is available through an NBA League Pass subscription.

Per the most recent Denver Nuggets injury report, only Vlako Cancar is out and still has no timetable to return. This means Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, along with the rest of the team, are expected to suit up against the Charlotte Hornets.

What happened to Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon?

So far this season, Jamal Murray has missed a total of 14 of the 30 games played by the Denver Nuggets due to a lingering ankle injury. For the past five games, he has remained injury-free and hopes that he will get more games under him.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon has only missed four games from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1. The injury was about his heel, and since missing those games, Gordon has played 10 straight games with no injuries lingering.

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's stats vs Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets and Nuggets clashed way back on Feb. 11, 2023. Denver won that game by a wide margin of 14 points, 119-105. Both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon were not able to play in that win.

Moving back further, Gordon and Murray were able to play on their Dec. 18 encounter, in which the Nuggets won as well by just four points, 119-115.

Murray struggled in that match shooting 2-of-11 from the field and finishing with only six points but had 11 assists. On the other hand, Gordon tallied a double-double of 19 points and 19 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic had a monster game, scoring 40 points, 27 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. Bruce Brown was still part of the Nuggets at that time, and he chipped in with 16 points.

With the availability of both Gordon and Murray against the Hornets, they have a prime chance to win this road game.