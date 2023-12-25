Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Dec. 25): Latest update on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's availability

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship with a healthy Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon as major factors. The team is set to go up against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day and this is the second time they meet in the 2023–24 season. The last four games between both teams have been won by the Nuggets.

For those who want to watch the game, ABC and ESPN share the television broadcast rights, as the tip-off starts at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers have the luxury of choosing between both feeds for their online livestream experience.

According to the latest Nuggets injury report, Aaron Gordon and fellow starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is marked as 'probable' to play vs the Warriors. Meanwhile, Vlatko Cancar is still without a timetable to return from his knee injury.

For the rest of the team, they are all available to play on Christmas Day, including team leaders Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

The Denver Nuggets are coming in this matchup carrying the second-best record at 21-10 in the NBA Western Conference standings. This team is on a four-game winning streak and is gunning to extend the momentum against the Warriors.

What happened to Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon?

Jamal Murray has been known to be an injury-prone player, as he missed the entire 2021–22 season and has not played beyond 65 games in a season since his second year in the league. He had a lingering ankle injury in December but he has played through the pain and missed no games.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon has not missed a game since December 1 but he is reported to be bugged about his heel injury starting on December 17. He has not missed a game, even with a nagging injury and has managed to stay on the floor.

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon stats vs Golden State Warriors

The last time these teams faced each other in the 2023–24 season was back on November 8, with the Nuggets winning by only three points at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

In that game, Jamal Murray missed the game, with Reggie Jackson replacing him in the starting lineup. Aaron Gordon played for 34 minutes and was able to contribute 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

Leading the team in victory against the Warriors was former league MVP Nikola Jokic, who had 35 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.