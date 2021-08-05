Denver Nuggets Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates, and Complete Schedule

The Denver Nuggets endured a disappointing end to their 2021 postseason campaign as they were swept by the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs Semi-finals. Although injuries played a part in the Nuggets' demise, they outrightly fell apart in the second-round fixture against a superior Suns team.

Things have been quiet at the Denver Nuggets' camp this offseason as they are yet to make any moves. With Jamal Murray expected to return by December, the 2021 NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic, is expected to lead the team for a while longer.

The Denver Nuggets will start their 2021-22 season preparations with a mini-camp before heading to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. However, the mini-camp, which was supposed to run from August 3 through to August 7, has been postponed.

Following the cancelation of yesterday's practice, more from Denver #Nuggets PR:



"Due to continuing health and safety protocols, the Nuggets Summer League mini-camp has been delayed until further notice." — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) August 4, 2021

Reports suggest that the event was delayed until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.

Regardless, here is the Denver Nuggets roster and schedule for the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Denver Nuggets roster for Las Vegas Summer League

The Denver Nuggets have called up 16 players for their 2021 NBA Summer League run. The squad includes first-round pick Bones Hyland, Bol Bol, Zeke Nnaji and Nigerian sensation Caleb Agada.

Below is the full roster, which is subject to change:









































































































































Name



Position



Caleb Agada



Guard/Forward



Giorgi Bezhanishvili



Forward



Chudier Bile



Forward



Tarik Black



Forward



Bol Bol



Center



Jason Burnell



Forward



Deonte Burton



Forward



Zylan Cheatham



Forward



Semaj Christon



Guard



Eugene German



Guard



Markus Howard



Guard



Bones Hyland



Guard



Matur Maker



Forward



Steffon Mitchell



Forward



Zeke Nnaji



Forward



Arnas Velicka



Guard



The Denver Nuggets are among the favorites to win the 2021 Summer League championship, considering the quality of talent they have on their roster.

Assistant coach Charles Klask will lead the young team in the Summer League. Given the numerous scoring options available, he will have to figure out the right mix to secure success for the Nuggets.

Rookie sensation Bones is the man to watch. Although he will need to develop an all-around game to thrive in the NBA, his scoring range is incredible. The Denver Nuggets Summer League roster also features the 29-year-old Tarik Black, who is looking to make an NBA comeback.

Black played in the NBA for five years before leaving three years ago to play in Israel and Russia. While he was in the NBA, he played for the Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers.

Denver Nuggets Summer League schedule and dates



















































Date and Time



Match



TV



Sunday, 8/8/21, 10:00PM ET



Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat



NBA TV



Tuesday, 8/10/21, 7:00PM ET



Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics



ESPNU



Thursday, 8/12/21, 10:00PM ET



Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns



NBA TV



Saturday, 8/14/21, 3:00PM ET



Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks



NBA TV



The Denver Nuggets will square off against some formidable opponents in the competition, including the 2020 and 2021 finalists - the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns. All 30 NBA teams will play five games each during the tournament. However, the fifth game will be fixed based on the results of the first four.

To determine the Summer League champion, the two best teams will play in the finals. Where there is a tie, the NBA will activate its tie-breaker rule using factors like head-to-head and point differentials.

Given how teams have bolstered their squad since the start of free agency, the Denver Nuggets will not have an easy run in the Western Conference this season. The likes of the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors have gotten their restructuring process off to a flying start during the offseason.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra