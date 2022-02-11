Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns with the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday. It will be the first of two times these two teams are scheduled to face each other this season.

The Nuggets enter the game on the back of an impressive win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Bones Hyland topped the scoring for the Nuggets as he racked up 22 points off the bench in 25:14 minutes. Nikola Jokic continued his run of brilliance with 21 points and 11 rebounds, which helped the team get to a 132-115 win on the night.

The Boston Celtics also got their big win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown combined to score 44 points to lead the way for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum also chipped in with 19 points to help the Celtics as they came out of the game with a 126-99 win.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have listed five players as part of their injury report. Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar are indefinitely out for a while due to long-term injuries. Monte Morris has been ruled out of the game due to concussion protocol. Austin Rivers is listed as probable due to right hip tightness.

Player Name Status Reason Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Injury Jamal Murray Out ACL Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Injury Monte Morris Out Concussion Protocol Austin Rivers Probable Right Hip Tightness

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have not reported any of their players as part of the injury report. However, two-way players Sam Hauser and Brodic Thomas will be ruled out due to G-League responsibilities.

Player Name Status Reason Brodic Thomas Out G-League Sam Hauser Out G-League

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting Lineups

Denver Nuggets

New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets will have one major change in their starting lineup for the game against the Celtics. Monte Morris is reported to be out and will most likely be replaced by Bones Hyland. Will Barton will partner alongside Hyland on the backcourt.

Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green will keep their positions on the frontcourt, while Nikola Jokic starts at center. JaMychal Green and Zeke Nnaji will play significant minutes off the bench for the Nuggets.

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets

The Boston Celtics made a number of changes to their roster at the trade deadline. However, going into this game they are expected to have the same starting lineup they used in the game against the Brooklyn Nets. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will start on the backcourt. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will man the frontcourt, while Robert Williams III keeps his position at center.

Nuggets vs Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Nuggets

Point Guard - Will Barton | Shooting Guard - Bones Hyland | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic

Celtics

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III

Edited by Arnav