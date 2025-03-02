Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 2, 2025

The Boston Celtics will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host the Denver Nuggets at the TD Garden on Sunday. The defending champions began their seven-game homestand with a 123-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and dropped a game before the Detroit Pistons on the road. A loss against Nikola Jokic and Co. sees them lose three on the bounce for the first time this season — a record that the Celtics will be keen to avoid.

Denver, in the meantime, has had a fairly good four-game road trip with a win against the Indiana Pacers and the Pistons. Their only loss was the 121-112 drubbing against the Milwaukee Bucks. With 39 wins, the Nuggets look to solidify their second-seed standing in the West, while a win for Boston sees them put further distance between them and the third-placed New York Knicks.

The hosts have injury concerns with their starting trio of Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzings listed as doubtful for the marquee afternoon clash. Holiday and Porzings did not lace up against the Cavaliers. The Nuggets will be sweating over the availability of forward Aaron Gordon ahead of the matchup.

Boston had the better of the two teams when they met in early January. Jayson Tatum and Porzingis propped up 29 and 25 points respectively against a Jokic-less outfit to propel the Celtics to a 118-106 win at the Ball Arena.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics clash tips off at 1.00 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on ABC and ESPN+ with the game available to stream live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply). Fans can also access the game on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Denver Nuggets +2.5 o235.5 (-195) +124 Boston Celtics -2.5 u235.5 (-111) -149

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Preview

The Celtics might have been on the losing side in their last couple of games, but they are still one of the teams to beat this season. They are also the team with the third-best win record in the league with 42 wins after the Cavaliers (49) and the OKC Thunder (48). The side's brilliant two-way play makes them favorites against the Nuggets.

Boston is sixth in scoring offense averaging 116.9 points per game and 116.7 points per 100 possessions. They are 17th in the league in field goal offense this season drilling 46.1% of their shots from the field in 90.3 attempts per game. The side is ninth in 3-point offense making 37% of their 3s in 48.2 attempts per game — the second-most tries after the Chicago Bulls (43.3).

The Nuggets are a potent offensive unit, ranked third in scoring offense averaging 121.4 points and 117.5 points per 100 possessions. They lead the NBA in field goal percentage making 50.8% of their shots in 90.2 attempts. The team is this in beyond-the-arc offense nailing 38.1% of their 3s in 31.5 attempts.

The Celtics beat the Nuggets in scoring defense, averaging 108.3 points per game and allowing a measly 107.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA). Denver is 23rd on the front, averaging 116.9 points per game and allowing 111.9 points per 100 possessions.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups

The Celtics have listed Brown (right knee pain) as questionable, Jrue Holiday (right-hand mallet finger injury), and Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) are listed as doubtful.

Position Player PG Derrick White SG Jaylen Brown SF Sam Hauser PF Jayson Tatum C Al Horford

The Nuggets have listed Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain) and Zeke Nnaji (left ankle sprain) as questionable.

Position Player PG Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. PF Zeke Nnaji C Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown comes in with an o/u of -114/-133 on points. Derrick White is -104/-120 on points and rebounds, and Jayson Tatum is -122/-120 on points and assists. Jamal Murray is one to watch out for the Nuggets with an o/u of -108/-120 on points. Nikola Jokic is -120/-120 on points and rebounds.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Prediction

The Celtics will be wary of a Denver team that's shooting the ball well. Lockdown defense will be key if they intend to stop a solid Nuggets side. Despite their recent struggles, the Celtics have the firepower on both ends of the floor to negate the Nuggets. Take the Boston Celtics to notch up a hard-fought win on Sunday.

