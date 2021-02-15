Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum

The Denver Nuggets will visit TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics on February 16th. The game will be a battle between two teams with big expectations but with an up-and-down season so far. Denver (15-12) sits seventh in the NBA's Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics rank fifth in the East with a 13-13 record in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Both teams have extraordinary young players who are the leaders of the franchise's. In this report, we will create a combined lineup featuring the best players on both teams.

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Prediction: Combined starting 5

Both teams are coming off very different outcomes from their games played on Sunday. The Boston Celtics fell 104-91 to the Washington Wizards after a poor performance on the road. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets protected their home court against the reigning NBA champions, the LA Lakers.

This matchup will be the first between Denver and Boston since December 2019.

Neither of these teams has a great defensive record right now. Denver ranks 16th in Defensive Rating, while Boston ranks 15th. However, the Boston Celtics rank 17th in Offensive Rating, and the Denver Nuggets sit in fifth place with their Nikola Jokic-led offense (116.4 points per 100 possessions).

Denver have won three consecutive games and have six wins in their last 10 matches. On the other hand, Boston are on a downward trend and have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Moreover, the Celtics have lost their last two games too. Boston's recent losses came against the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards, teams that rank 14th and 15th in the East right now.

Without further ado, let's create a combined starting five featuring the best players from the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics.

Advertisement

Guard - Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets.

Though his status was questionable before the game against the LA Lakers, Jamal Murray played and led all scorers with 25 points in Denver's triumph against LeBron James and the Lakers.

Murray is performing at a similar level to last year's regular-season and is an essential piece for the Denver Nuggets. He is averaging 18.5 points, 4.4 assists, and four rebounds per game in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Advertisement

Coincidentally, Murray put up his regular-season career-high in points against the Boston Celtics on November 5th, 2018. He notched up 48 points at home and guided the Denver Nuggets to a 115-107 win.

Guard - Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Svi Mykhailiuk of the Detroit Pistons defends Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at TD Garden on February 12, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jaylen Brown is currently leading the Boston Celtics in scoring and has been tremendous for the entire 2020-21 NBA season so far.

Brown is having a breakthrough campaign and should easily earn his first All-Star Game selection with his outstanding level of play in the current season. He is putting up 26 points per game (career-high) with 51/41/75 shooting splits (all career highs).

Brown is also averaging 5.7 rebounds per game and a career-high 3.4 assists per night.