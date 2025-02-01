Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 1, 2025 

The Charlotte Hornets host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday for their first encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Nuggets previously went 2-0 against the Hornets in their 2023-24 season series.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets game details and odds

The Nuggets-Hornets matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The game will be broadcast locally on ALT and FDSSE. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-900) vs Hornets (+660)

Spread: Nuggets (-13.5) vs Hornets (+13.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o222.5) / -110 (u222.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Denver Nuggets are fourth in the Western Conference with a 29-19 record and have won six of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 137-134 road victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Nikola Jokic led their victory charge with a double-double of 28 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are second-last in the East with a 12-33 record and have won four of their last 10 outings. They are on a three-game losing streak after a 112-104 home loss against the LA Clippers on Friday. Miles Bridges led their losing effort with 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Denver has Russell Westbrook and Vlatko Cancar listed as out for the game on their injury report while DaRon Holmes II is out for the season. The Nuggets will likely use a starting lineup of Jamal Murray (PG), Julian Strawther (SG), Michael Porter Jr. (SF), Aaron Gordon (PF) and Nikola Jokic (C).

Meanwhile, Charlotte will be without LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin, Josh Okogie, Mark Williams, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, and Grant Williams. The Hornets are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Vasilije Micic (PG), Nick Smith Jr. (SG), Josh Green (SF), Miles Bridges (PF) and Moussa Diabate (C).

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

Aaron Gordon is expected to record under 5.5 rebounds in the contest. He's averaging 5.0 rebounds this season and has crossed the mark just once in his last seven outings.

Meanwhile, Miles Bridges could record over 35.5 points + rebounds + assists. The Hornets are lacking key offensive players and are expected to depend on Bridges to run their offense. He has also recorded over the line in his previous three games.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction

The Hornets have yet to win a game against the Nuggets since 2021, and it seems highly unlikely that they will snap their losing streak on Saturday.

