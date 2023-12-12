Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and betting tips | December 12, 2023

The Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls game is one of the five marquee matches that the NBA had to prepare for December 12. This game will be the second time that the two teams meet this season. The first encounter was won by the Denver Nuggets by a wide margin of 22 points.

Nuggets own a 15-9 record and are currently 4th in the NBA Western Conference. They are coming off a bounce-back win against the Atlanta Hawks after losing three consecutive games.

It is quite the opposite for the Chicago Bulls as they enter this matchup coming off a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks after a four-game winning streak. Their record is again the opposite of the Nuggets at 9-15.

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls matchup will be taking place inside the house that Michael Jordan built at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, December 12. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be shown live on television through NBC Sports Chicago and Altitude Network. NBA League Pass also has the game up for their online livestream subscribers.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-320) vs Bulls (+260)

Spread: Nuggets -8.0 (-110) vs +8.0 Bulls (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (u216.5) vs Bulls (o216.5)

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls: Preview

The Chicago Bulls have four players on their injury list and one of them is starter Zach LaVine who has a timetable of early January until he returns to the roster. Both Alex Caruso and Onuralp Bitim are marked 'questionable' for the game against the Nuggets. On the other hand, Lonzo Ball is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

As for the Nuggets, only Vlatko Cancar is on their injury list, and he has no timetable yet for his recovery from a knee injury.

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted lineups

The Denver Nuggets have all of their usual starters healthy. The frontcourt led by Nikola Jokic has Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. beside him. Rounding up the backcourt are Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

With Zach LaVine out for a significant amount of time, Ayo Dosunmu has been starting in his place joining Coby White. Nikola Vucevic remains the starting center while Patrick Williams and DeMar DeRozan are the forwards.

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

The NBA prop handed to Nikola Jokic is at 29.5 points. He had a hard time breaking that mark with Jamal Murray back in the team. The Serbian center has gone over only one time in the last three games and it is quite safe to say he will go under again.

For the Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan has an NBA prop of 25.5 points. Even without Zach LaVine, he has broken the mark only once in the last four games. With the defense focused on him, he should go under as well against the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

When the Denver Nuggets are winning, the total has been going over and they are seen as the favored team against the Chicago Bulls. The Nuggets should win and the total will go over while the spread of 8.0 points will also be covered. An easy win for the Nuggets and the Bulls will have a hard time keeping up even if it is their home court.