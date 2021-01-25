Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks are set to face off against the Denver Nuggets in an exciting matchup within the Western Conference of the NBA on Monday.

Both teams had emphatic performances in the Orlando bubble, and many in the NBA community consider them to be potential dark horses to win the 2021 NBA Championship.

Devin Booker x Jamal Murray: The @KentuckyMBB Connection



These two former Wildcats go head-to-head in @nuggets/@Suns tonight at 10pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/wICRT27sLH — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2021

With the two franchises starting to find their feet this season, this upcoming clash is a matchup that fans of the league just can't afford to miss.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Updates

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets come into this game with just a single injury concern.

Greg Whittington will continue to be on the sidelines against the Dallas Mavericks due to a knee injury that was suffered earlier in the season.

The player reportedly went through an arthroscopy recently and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will be without several key players during this match.

Josh Richardson, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, and Dorian Finney-Smith have all been ruled out of this clash due to health and safety protocols.

On a more positive note, while many expected Kristaps Porzingis to be a doubt for this clash, the player has not suffered any fresh injury and missed the Dallas Mavericks' last game only due to injury management. The player is likely to feature against the Denver Nuggets, though his availability is still not set in stone.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

Apart from the previously mentioned Gregg Whittington, the Denver Nuggets will have a complete roster of players available against the Dallas Mavericks.

With that in mind, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris will likely start as the franchise's backcourt, while Paul Millsap, Michael Porter Jr., and Nikola Jokic will make up the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks will see Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. start at the two guard spots. Josh Green, Kristaps Porzingis, and Willie Cauley-Stein will enter the game as the three, four, and five, respectively.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic.

Leading the @dallasmavs to a 3-0 record in Week 3, @luka7doncic was named Western Conference Player of the Week! #BestOfNBA



30.3 PPG | 12.0 RPG | 11.3 APG pic.twitter.com/lnD8OEO2nx — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2021

Dallas Mavericks

G Luka Doncic, G Tim Hardaway Jr., F Josh Green, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein.

