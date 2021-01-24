What channel is Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs are set to face off in an interesting matchup tonight at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs seemed to have lost their mojo a bit in recent days, having lost back-to-back games. The franchise needs to turn things around this season and will likely look at this clash as an opportunity to do just that. They currently sit 10th in the West, with a record of 8-8.

On the other hand, after an abysmal start to the season, the Washington Wizards has had their last 7 matches postponed due to Covid-19. The franchise is ready to get back on the floor and start winning in order to improve their current standing in the Eastern Conference. They come into this match with a record of 3-8, will need to significantly improve to get into the post-season.

Team News - Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards come into this game with several key players set to be sidelined.

Ish Smith, Moritz Wagner, Rui Hachimura, Tony Brown Jr., Davis Bertans, and Deni Avdija have all been ruled out from featuring against the San Antonio Spurs due to health and safety protocols.

Additionally, Raul Neto (groin), Russell Westbrook (quadriceps) are also reportedly unlikely to feature against the San Antonio Spurs.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Raul Neto, Russell Westbrook

Unavailable: Moritz Wagner, Ish Smith, Rui Hachimura, Tony Brown Jr., Davis Bertans, Deni Avdija

Team News - San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs

The Washington Wizards aren't the only ones coming into this game with major injury concerns and absentees.

Drew Eubanks and Quinndary Weatherspoon have been ruled out completely due to health and safety protocols.

Only further compounding the franchise's situation, Dejounte Murray has been ruled as questionable at best for this clash and will surely be missed massively by the franchise if he is indeed sidelined.

Injured: Derrick White

Doubtful: Dejounte Murray

Unavailable: Drew Eubanks, Quinndary Weatherspoon

At what time will the Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game start?

USA: 24th January 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 25th January 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs?

In the USA, this game will be broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

