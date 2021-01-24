What channel is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics are set to face off in an exciting match-up within the Eastern Conference of the NBA on Sunday.
The Cavaliers come into this game with a fair bit of momentum behind them. They have won their last three games and have only looked better with each passing minute. The franchise currently sits 6th in the conference, with a record of 8-7.
The Celtics, on the other hand, started this campaign well but have struggled massively in recent games. They come into this match with a losing streak of three games and will look to end that run during this clash. The franchise currently sits 4th in the East, with a record of 8-6.
Team News - Cleveland Cavaliers
Despite coming into this game in very good form, the Cleveland Cavaliers have some notable players sidelined during this clash.
Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) and Kevin Love (calf) have both been ruled out from the game against the Boston Celtics after picking up serious injuries early in the campaign.
Given how important these players are to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it will be interesting to see if the franchise can cope in their absence against one of the best teams in the NBA.
Injured: Matthew Dellavedova, Kevin Love
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
Team News - Boston Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't the only team that come into this clash with injury concerns.
The Boston Celtics have ruled out Jayson Tatum (COVID-19), Payton Pritchard (knee) and Romeo Langford (wrist) ahead of this clash.
Aaron Nesmith is also unlikely to feature during this game due to a back injury he suffered earlier in the campaign, as per reports.
Injured: Payton Pritchard, Romeo Langford
Doubtful: Aaron Nesmith
Unavailable: Jayson Tatum
At what time will the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics NBA game commence?
USA: 24th January 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)
INDIA: 25th January 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers?
In the USA, this game will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.
