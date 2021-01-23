Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Match Preview - January 24th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers are set to face off in an exciting 2020-21 NBA clash in the Eastern Conference.

The Indiana Pacers have started this season firing on all cylinders, sitting third in the conference, with a record of 9-6 record on the season.

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors have had an abysmal start to the season. However, they have started to pick up momentum in recent times and come into this game with a 6-9 season record and are 12th in their conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, 24th January 2021 - 1:00 PM ET (Saturday, 24th January 2021 - 11:30 PM IST).

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have had an underwhelming start to their season, looking sluggish at both ends, but have improved as the season has progressed.

The offense of the team has seen the most improvement, with the Toronto Raptors making more shots from beyond the arc.

At the defensive end as well, the Toronto Raptors have experienced better fortunes, as they have garnered more steals.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet isn't quite performing at the level he is capable of. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists this season while shooting at 40.2% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc.

Considering the prowess of VanVleet, the Indiana Pacers will need to keep the player quiet, as he could wreak havoc.

Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

G Fred VanVleet, G OG Anunoby, F Norman Powell, F Pascal Siakam, C Aron Baynes.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Despite losing Victor Oladipo in a trade, the Indiana Pacers have gone from strength to strength this season.

The franchise's offense could improve its efficiency from beyond the arc despite seldom stagnating during key stretches of games.

Defense has particularly been a strong point for the Indiana Pacers. The likes of Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Holiday and Myles Turner keep opposition teams from getting easy buckets. That could be the case against the Toronto Raptors.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has been performing at an All-Star level for the Indiana Pacers this season.

The player is averaging an impressive 21.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting at 55.4% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Sabonis has been a force at both ends this season and has arguably been the Indiana Pacers' best player. He will need to perform at his dominant best if the Pacers are to beat the Toronto Raptors.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Justin Holiday, F Doug McDermott, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers Match Prediction

This could undoubtedly be a very close game between the two sides, one that could go either way.

However, the Raptors could beat the Pacers, considering the tactical nous of their head coach Nick Nurse.

Where to watch Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers?

In the USA, this game will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.