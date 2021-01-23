LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Match Preview - January 23rd, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers and the Chicago Bulls are set to face off in a tantalizing matchup in the United Center on Saturday.

The Lakers have looked dominant this season and are currently one of the best defensive teams in the league. They currently sit second in the West, with the joint-best record in the conference at 12-4.

The Bulls have also looked very good this season. They have a fair bit of momentum behind them at the moment, having won their last three games. They currently sit at ninth place in the East, with a record of 7-8.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, 23rd January 2021 - 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, 24th January 2021 - 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

LA Lakers Preview

Advertisement

The LA Lakers have been incredible on both ends of the floor this season. As previously mentioned, the team is one of the best defensive sides in the league at the moment.

The team has also been very efficient on the offensive end of the floor, with multiple players such as Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell coming into their own.

However, as great as they have been, there are some concerns for the Lakers ahead of this clash.

Some of the LA Lakers' stars have had niggling injuries throughout the season, and there are concerns that these may develop into more serious problems.

One such star has been LeBron James (ankle injury), who is unlikely to feature against the Chicago Bulls.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Advertisement

Anthony Davis will need to perform well in the absence of LeBron James

With LeBron James doubtful for this clash, Anthony Davis will need to take over the reins and lead the team against the Chicago Bulls.

The 27-year-old is currently averaging 21.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

The player has the ability to dominate on both ends of the court. He will have to do so to the best of his abilities against the Bulls if the LA Lakers are to win this game.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell - Pope, F Kyle Kuzma, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the NBA this season. New head coach Billy Donovan has been an incredible addition to the franchise as he has managed to bring out the best in his players.

The Bulls have improved on defense and have been a very good offensive side. However, the one concern they still have is their inconsistency.

Overall, the Chicago Bulls have looked incredible this season and will likely be a tough team for the LA Lakers to beat.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Advertisement

Zach LaVine will be a key player for the Chicago Bulls against the LA lakers

Zach LaVine has been sensational for the Chicago Bulls this season.

The 25-year-old is averaging 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists, while shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Given the offensive explosions that LaVine is capable of, the LA Lakers will need to find a way to lock him down during this clash.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Patrick Williams, F Lauri Markkanen, C Daniel Gafford

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Match Prediction

The last time these two franchises met, it was a fiercely competitive matchup. Fans had to wait till the final few minutes for the game to be decided (the LA Lakers won the match).

While this clash will likely be a close one as well, the Chicago Bulls stand a much higher chance of winning this time around. The reason for this is the probable absence of LeBron James. Without the best player in the NBA, this game becomes a much more challenging affair for the LA Lakers.

Advertisement

Due to these reasons, the Chicago Bulls will go into this game as the team to steal the win.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls

In the USA, this NBA game will be broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash react as the Cleveland Cavaliers claim an emphatic 125-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets