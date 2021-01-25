Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Match Preview - January 25th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to face off in a tantalizing matchup in the Western Conference of the 2020-21 NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks have endured an abysmal start to their campaign. They have won eight of their 16 games and stand ninth in their conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have been in better form, winning their last three games. They sit in fifth place and have a season record of 9-7.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, 25th January 2021 - 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, 26th January 2021 - 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have been on a tear of late and have played better at both ends of the floor.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are starting to look like a championship-winning duo, with their prowess at the offensive end likely to overwhelm a lot of teams.

However, if there is one worry for the franchise, it is their quality at the other end of the floor. The Denver Nuggets' defense has looked iffy at times, which has often been their undoing against better teams.

Key Player - Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray

Much like the Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray is beginning to rediscover the form he displayed in the Orlando bubble last year.

The star is currently averaging 19.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting at 44.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. While his numbers aren't eye-popping, they are likely to increase dramatically as the season progresses.

For he Dallas Mavericks to win this game, they must look to keep Jamal Murray quiet.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Michael Porter Jr., F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have had a wretched start to their campaign but have shown encouraging signs in recent times.

The pairing of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis is looking promising with every passing game. With both players working to get back to peak fitness, there is a lot fans can expect from them

However, there are concerns regarding Porzingis' ability to stay healthy. But if he can successfully do so, the Dallas Mavericks could become a championship-level team in the near future.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Much like Jamal Murray, Luka Doncic has started to replicate the brilliant performances he showed in the Bubble for the Dallas Mavericks last year.

The player is averaging 26.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game while shooting at 45% from the field. He has looked better at the defensive end of the court.

Considering his impressive current form, Jamal Murray could be one to watch out for in this game.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Tim Hardaway Jr., F Josh Green, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Match Prediction

While it could be a close contest, the Denver Nuggets seem to have more momentum and firepower to take the win.

Buoyed by their three-game winning streak, the Denver Nuggets are expected to overwhelm the Dallas Mavericks in this game.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks?

In the USA, this game will be broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass though.