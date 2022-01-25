Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons, in a span of three days, will face each other once again for the second game of their home-and-home series. The Nuggets won at Ball Arena on Sunday, while the Pistons will do their best to turn things around at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to their 117-111 win at home against the Pistons. Jokic finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Will Barton contributed 14 points and Aaron Gordon scored 13. Bryn Forbes had his first big game for the Nuggets, putting up 12 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham was impressive yet again with 18 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Cory Joseph and Isaiah Stewart each had 18 points as well, while Trey Lyles also scored 18 points coming off the bench. It was a total team effort for the Pistons but it was not enough to earn them a win.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Will Barton of the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets have six players on their injury report for the game against the Pistons. One player is listed as probable, two are questionable and the remaining are listed as out. Will Barton is probable due to right hamstring tightness, but he is not expected to miss the game.

Jeff Green is questionable because of a left quadriceps contusion that caused him to miss the first game of the home-and-home series. Markus Howard has a non-COVID illness, while Vlatko Cancar, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are all recovering from surgeries.

Player Status Reason Will Barton Probable Right Hamstring Tightness Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Surgery Jeff Green Questionable Left Quadriceps Contusion Markus Howard Questionable Non-COVID Illness Jamal Murray Out Left Knee Injury Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Surgery

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons have four players on their injury list for Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets. One player is listed as questionable, while three are listed as out. Frank Jackson has cleared health and safety protocols, but is questionable due to conditioning.

Jeremi Grant and Kelly Olynyk have recovered from their injuries, but both are in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Grant hurt his thumb and Olynyk had a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee. Isaiah Livers has a right foot injury and will be unavailable.

Player Status Reason Jerami Grant Out Health and Safety Protocols Frank Jackson Questionable Conditioning Isaiah Livers Out Right Foot Injury Kelly Olynyk Out Health and Safety Protocols

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets. (Photo: Courtesy of Detroit Free Press)

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup for Tuesday's game. Nikola Jokic is at the center of it all, while Aaron Gordon will start at power forward if Jeff Green can't play. Will Barton slides over to small forward with Austin Rivers as the starting shooting guard.

Monte Morris at point guard completes the starting lineup. Despite plenty of injuries, the Nuggets are a deep team. Their current rotation includes DeMarcus Cousins, Davon Reed, Facundo Campazzo, Bryn Forbes and Zeke Nnaji.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons will likely deploy a small lineup with Isaiah Stewart as the lone big man starting at center. Saddiq Bey is their small-ball power forward, while Hamidou Diallo starts at small forward. Diallo has been playing well lately and would benefit from a Jerami Grant trade.

Cory Joseph is the point guard and Cade Cunningham is the starting shooting guard. The Pistons' rotation also has players such as Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Josh Jackson, Trey Lyles and Cassius Stanley.

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons









Round 2 on Tuesday at our crib. @Dreamville_33 : 18 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 8-8 FG @CadeCunningham_ : 18 PTS / 5 REB / 8 AST @Cory_Joe : 18 PTS / 3 REB / 6 AST / 7-9 FG @TreyLyles : 18 PTS / 5 REB / 1 AST / 6-11 FG Round 2 on Tuesday at our crib.🔹 @Dreamville_33: 18 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 8-8 FG🔹 @CadeCunningham_: 18 PTS / 5 REB / 8 AST 🔹 @Cory_Joe: 18 PTS / 3 REB / 6 AST / 7-9 FG🔹 @TreyLyles: 18 PTS / 5 REB / 1 AST / 6-11 FG https://t.co/HOqdn1gSF1

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons: Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Austin Rivers | Small Forward - Will Barton | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Cory Joseph | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Hamidou Diallo | Power Forward - Saddiq Bey | Center - Isaiah Stewart

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra