Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction and betting tips | November 20, 2023

The Denver Nuggets have lost three of their four games and will look for course correction when they head to Little Caesar's Arena on Monday (Nov. 20) to take on a down-and-out Detroit Pistons. The defending champions come into the matchup on the back of two consecutive losses — one to the New Orleans Pelicans, followed by a 121-109 blowout to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Detroit has struggled this season, with just two wins in 12 games. Heading into their home matchup, they come off a 143-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Injuries have played their part in the team's woeful run so far, and that makes the Nuggets favorites to clinch an easy win when they take on Cade Cunningham and Co.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Denver Nuggets (9-4) vs Detroit Pistons (2-12)

Date and time: November 21, 2023, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Little Caesar's Arena, Detroit

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons: Preview

Cade Cunningham is the lone star for the Pistons this season, averaging 21.2 points and 7.4 assists to start the season. The Pistons have battled injuries all season, with Alec Burks, Killian Hayes and Jalen Duren all missing games recently. Bojan Bogdanovic, Monte Morris and Isaiah Livers are yet to play, and that sees them severely short-handed against a formidable Nuggets unit.

Michael Malone and his men have had a rather forgettable road trip but will be keen to cap off the run with a win. They may not have Jamal Murray's services, but they are still better placed on both ends of the floor. Nikola Jokic has been solid, averaging 29.7 points, 14.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists. The support cast has been chipping in with decent contributions, but the results haven't gone their way.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted starting lineups

Denver will most likely play their usual starters with Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic.

The short-staffed Pistons will have Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Kevin Knox II and Isiah Stewart as their starting five.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Nikola Jokic has been the best player for the Nuggets and is 30.5 o/u ahead of the clash. He is -120 over and -110 under.

For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham is 20.5 o/u with -117 over and the same under as well.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

Both teams are playing their back-to-back games and are on the road while at it. Fatigue will be a factor, but Denver's depth and health will see them have an upper hand in the contest. Expect this to be the matchup that sees Denver get back to winning ways.