Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - January 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns once again with the Detroit Pistons for an NBA regular-season match at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, January 25. They faced off against each other in the first game of a back-to-back set last January 23. The Nuggets prevailed over the Pistons, 117-111, courtesy of a 34-point performance by Nikola Jokic.

Both teams were locked in right from the start. The Nuggets led by only a single point at the end of the first half. However, things quickly turned around in their favor as they put up a solid performance in the third quarter. The Pistons tried to come back late, but the Denver Nuggets hung on in the end to bag the win.

Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Isaiah Stewart each scored 18 points for the Detroit Pistons. The team looked completely determined, but a poor third quarter effort denied them a chance to win. They will be looking to put on a better performance and seek revenge over the Nuggets at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 25, 8:00 PM ET [Wednesday, January 26, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Denver Nuggets Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been solid this season. Despite the injuries and health protocols, they have managed to stay competitive and look like they can make the playoffs this year. The team is sixth in the West with a 24-21 record. Nikola Jokic has been playing like a true MVP front runner and his brilliance has single-handedly brought the team a lot of success this season. Other players like Aaron Gordon, Will Barton and Monte Morris have also contributed nicely and if they keep playing well consistently, the Nuggets have a good shot at a deep run in the postseason.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has picked up from where he left off last season. After winning the MVP trophy last year, the Joker has his sights set on repeating his achievement. He is currently averaging 26.1 PPG, 13.6 RPG and 7.6 APG in 40 appearances. The 26-year-old is leading the MVP race and is coming off some jaw-dropping performances. He will be hoping to continue with his excellent play and lead the Denver Nuggets to yet another win over the Pistons on Tuesday.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris, G - Austin Rivers, F - Will Barton, F - Aaron Gordan, C - Nikola Jokic

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors

The Detroit Pistons have not had the best of campaigns among all teams in the NBA. They are 14th in the East with an 11-35 record. The team has put up some decent performances in the past few weeks, but the lack of firepower has cost them a few games. With 36 games left, a playoff appearance looks highly unlikely for the Pistons. However, the team will play for pride and will look to take away lessons from this term to next season.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham started the 2021-22 campaign a bit late due to injury. But since his return, he has lifted the Pistons' morale and has looked solid. The first overall pick of 2021 NBA Draft has averaged 15.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 5.2 APG in 37 appearances. He is in contention for the Rookie of the Year award. However, the race is wide open and for Cunningham to win the trophy, he will have to keep putting up consistent performances and help the Detroit Pistons get more victories.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cory Joseph, G - Cade Cunningham, F - Hamidou Diallo, F - Saddiq Bey, C - Isaiah Stewart

Nuggets vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Nuggets scored a fantastic win in their last encounter with the Pistons. Their confidence will be high going into this game as they hope to carry the same momentum to Little Caesars Arena. Also to their advantage, the Nuggets have Nikola Jokic, who is currently on fire. He will be looking to put on another monstrous performance to lead his team to a win on the road.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Pistons game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Nuggets and the Pistons will also be telecast locally on Altitude Sports and Bally Sports Detroit.

