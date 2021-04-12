Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 12th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center in an enticing NBA season 2020-21 NBA matchup on Monday.

The Denver Nuggets will hope to shrug off their surprise 87-105 loss to the Boston Celtics in their last game and get back to winning ways against the struggling Golden State Warriors team.

The Nuggets looked well on course to win the game, but they went 3-31 in the last quarter, which snapped their eight-game winning streak.

The Celtics outscored the Nuggets 31-8 in the fourth quarter to end Denver's eight-game winning streak

Michael Porter Jr. scored a team-high 22 points, while Nikola Jokic notched up yet another triple-double (17 points, 11 rebounds, ten assists), but the last quarter implosion overshadowed the duo's efforts in the team's shock defeat.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, beat the Houston Rockets 125-109 in their last game. Stephen Curry led the way with 38 points, while Andrew Wiggins played a solid cameo, scoring 25 points on the night. It was just their third win in eleven games, though.

The Warriors have been struggling post the All-Star break, recording just six wins in 16 games. They will hope to register a win against the in-form Denver Nuggets to boost their confidence, as the play-in tournament is just five weeks away.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors - Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray (#27) of the Denver Nuggets in action

The Denver Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray (knee) as 'day to day', while new signing Shaquille Harrison is ruled out due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Murray has now missed four straight games due to injury.

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman #33 (left) is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

The Golden State Warriors will be without Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist), James Wiseman (knee) and Eric Paschall (hip) for the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Wiseman will likely miss the rest of the season, while Paschall is set to be re-evaluated in a week. Meanwhile, there is no update on Oubre's return as of now; he missed the last game against the Houston Rockets as well.

Warriors rookie James Wiseman is feared to be out for the remainder of the season

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors - Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are likely to play the same starting lineup they deployed in their last game if Jamal Murray doesn't return for this game.

In that case, Facundo Compazzo and Will Barton should start as the two guards, while Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic are likely to start on the frontcourt.

From the reserves, PJ Dozier, Paul Millsap and JaMychal Green should likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will likely make a change to their starting lineup for this game because of James Wiseman's injury.

Stephen Curry and Kent Bazemore are likely to start as the guards, while Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are expected to be accompanied by Kevon Looney on the frontcourt.

From the reserves, the likes of Damian Lee, Jordan Poole and Juan Toscano -Anderson should likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors - Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Compazzo; Shooting Guard - Will Barton; Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr.; Power Forward - Aaron Gordon; Center - Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry; Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.