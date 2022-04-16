Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will head to the Chase Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. In the four regular-season games played between the two sides this season, the Nuggets were able to win three games.

The Nuggets suffered a disappointing 146-141 loss in their final game of the regular season. Markus Howard showed up with 25 points off the bench. Bryn Forbes added 24 points, but neither of their efforts was enough to prevent a loss for the Nuggets. Austin Reaves went on to have a career night as he secured his first career triple-double, scoring 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Purple and Gold to a stellar win.

Meanwhile, the Warriors ended their regular season with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Klay Thompson continued his excellence with a season-high 41 point performance, where he shot 55.2% from the field. Jordan Poole also added 22 points to ease things up for the Warriors, who grabbed a stunning 128-107 win on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Saturday, April 16, 7:30 PM ET [Sunday, April, 17, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Denver Nuggets Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been excellent to watch during the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite missing out on stars like Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, the team stayed competitive and finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the West. A whole lot of credit for that goes to the brilliance of Nikola Jokic.

The reigning MVP has yet again carried the team on his shoulders and put up historic numbers to once again be an MVP front runner. He became the first player to score 2000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in one season. His exploits have certainly made him the favorite to win the coveted trophy, but the Serbian is focused on leading the team to a deep playoff run this term.

The game against the Warriors is going to be crucial for the Nuggets as a win here would give the Nuggets a major boost for the series ahead. They have done well against the Dubs, but they may find it a bit more difficult this time as their opposition are in stellar form.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris, G - Will Barton, F - Aaron Gordon, F - Jeff Green, C - Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors ended their regular season with on a five-game winning streak. They started their season on a high note, but lost their way in the middle. However, looking at the way the Dubs ended their season, it looks like they are all set to make noise in the playoffs.

Steph Curry has been out for the last twelve games for the Warriors, but reports have indicated that the two-time MVP could make his return for Game 1 against the Nuggets. It will be very interesting to see how Klay Thompson and Curry play as a duo in their first playoff game in two seasons. If they are able to put on a show, the Dubs certainly have a strong chance of getting the better of the Nuggets.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



With Dubs' assistant coach Chris DeMarco by his side, Jordan Poole's hard work is paying off in a major way.



|| "When I'm not in the gym, somebody else is. I think it was as simple as that."With Dubs' assistant coach Chris DeMarco by his side, Jordan Poole's hard work is paying off in a major way. @TriNet || #YourPeopleMatter "When I'm not in the gym, somebody else is. I think it was as simple as that."With Dubs' assistant coach Chris DeMarco by his side, Jordan Poole's hard work is paying off in a major way.@TriNet || #YourPeopleMatter https://t.co/dJxohYvVvD

The team has had trouble on the defensive end, but come the playoffs, they are expected to be at their best on both ends. They have a lot of experience on the roster and the Dubs will be hoping to start off their playoff series against the Nuggets in style.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry, G - Klay Thompson, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Denver Nuggets 48-34 +200 Over 222.5[-110] +6.5 [-110] Golden State Warriors 53-29 -250 Under 222.5 [-110] -6.5 [-110]

The Warriors are being favored in this game because of the phenomenal form they are coming into this matchup. They have players that are experienced in the playoffs and this gives them the upper hand. The Nuggets are missing a few of their stars and although Nikola Jokic has done enough to fill their void, the playoffs could be a little tougher for him as the Dubs have the likes of Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala on the defensive end to contain him.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have gone over the total in five of their last six First Round games. Nikola Jokic is averaging 37.8 PPG, 16.6 RPG and 6.6 APG in his last 5 appearences. The Nuggets have won nine of their last ten games on the road.

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on the Nuggets covering the spread against the Warriors

Golden State Warrios

This is the Warriors' first playoff game in two seasons The Warriors have a 5-5 record in their last ten games on the road. Klay Thompson is averaging 29.6 PPG and is shooting the ball at 42.2% from three-point range in his last five games.

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on the Warriors scoring more than 110 points against the Nuggets

Nuggets vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Nuggets against the Warriors is going to be one of the best first-round matchups in the Western Conference. Both teams have played enthralling games in the regular season and the same is expected from the during the postseason. Considering the form the Dubs are in and the firepower they have, it looks like they will be the favorites to grab the win at home.

The Warriors have won four out of the six playoff games played between the two sides.

The scores have been under in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams

The Warriors have a 31-10 record at home, while the Nuggets have a 25-16 record when travelling on the road

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on the Nuggets vs Warriors game

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Warriors game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Nuggets and the Warriors will also be streamed on ESPN. Altitude Sports and NBC Sports Bay Area will locally air it.

Edited by Diptanil Roy