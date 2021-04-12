Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - April 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center tonight in an all-Western Conference clash.

The Nuggets have been in sublime form in the second half of the campaign, sitting in fourth position in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Warriors have looked shaky lately, and there is a high probability that the team might miss out on a playoff berth.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, April 12th; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 13th April; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have been an offensive juggernaut this season, ranking fifth in average points per game (115.1) and third in assists (27.2). Last year's Western Conference finalists also rank in the top five for both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. This showcases how efficient Mike Malone's team has been from the field.

Apart from the big names, Will Barton and Monte Morris have been a key part of the Denver Nuggets rotation this season, tallying 12.8 and 10.4 points per game respectively.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Indiana Pacers v Denver Nuggets

Very few players can pass the ball as well as Nikola Jokic in the league. The Serb has displayed an innate ability to pick out his teammates at will on the basketball court in the 2020/21 campaign. Jokic is averaging 8.8 assists - a mind-blowing number for a center.

To add to that, he has put up 26 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 56% from the field and 42% from downtown. Jokic is the front-runner for the NBA MVP award, and if he continues to play like this, it won't be a surprise to see him lift the prize at the end of the season.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jamal Murray, Shooting Guard - Will Barton, Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr., Power Forward - Aaron Gordon, Center - Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors' campaign has been derailed since Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were injured last month. Even the former's return has not been able to inspire improvement in Steve Kerr's men.

The team has struggled in all phases of the game, but their offensive rebounding has been especially poor. The Golden State Warriors have been able to grab just 8 offensive boards per game.

Andrew Wiggins has played the role of a secondary scorer for the Golden State Warriors, putting up 18 points, 4 rebounds and a block every game. But Curry and Wiggins have been let down by their supporting cast, something the Golden State Warriors front office will need to address in the off-season.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets

Stephen Curry has made a remarkable comeback after missing the whole of the 2019-20 season, averaging an incredible 30 points and six assists on 41.2% shooting from deep.

He has also grabbed five boards and tallied 1.3 steals per game, contributing to the team in all departments. He leads the Golden State Warriors in minutes played, points and assists, which outlines his importance to the team.

Curry is an outside contender to win his third MVP award, but it is safe to say that the point guard would prefer to get the Golden State Warriors into the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Stephen Curry, Shooting Guard - Andrew Wiggins, Small Forward - Kelly Oubre Jr., Power Forward - Draymond Green, Center - James Wiseman

Nuggets vs. Warriors Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets will be clear favorites for tonight's game, considering both their form and position in the Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors have struggled lately, and the Denver Nuggets have a brilliant chance to climb up the table with a win tonight.

Where to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

The Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors game will be televised live on ESPN. Local coverage will be available on the ALT Network and NBCS Bay Area. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

