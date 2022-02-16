Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - February 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in an NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup on Wednesday, February 16.

In the only meeting between the two teams this season, the Nuggets beat the Warriors 89-86. Nikola Jokic scored 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds on the night.

Denver are coming into this game after a stunning 121-111 win over the Orlando Magic. The Joker starred in the game with 26 points and 15 rebounds. It was the Nuggets' second straight win, and they will hope to extend their streak at the Chase Center on Wednesday.

However, they will be playing against a Golden State Warriors team that is smarting from a 119-104 defeat to the LA Clippers on Monday. Despite a 33-point burst from Stephen Curry, the Dubs looked short of their best. They will seek a return to winning ways against the Nuggets at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 16; 11:00 PM ET (Thursday, February 17; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors

The Denver Nuggets have had a brilliant 2021-22 campaign, despite injuries and setbacks. They are sixth in the West with a 32-25 season record.

Their defense has been stunning, thanks to the contributions of Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green. Nikola Jokic is undoubtedly the main player of the team, though.

He has helped the Nuggets win many games this season, and the franchise will hope to get the best out of him in the remaining games as well. The Nuggets will hope to beat the Warriors to put pressure on the Mavericks, who are currently above them.

The Nuggets could also become one of the few teams to get the better of the Warriors twice this season.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has proven this season why he is deservedly the reigning MVP of the league. He has been extremely impactful, and is single-handedly carrying the Nuggets to yet another playoff run.

Jokic is averaging 25.8 PPG, 13.7 RPG and 7.9 APG in 51 appearances. He leads the league in terms of efficiency, and is once again in the conversation to be crowned the MVP.

The Nuggets will need Jokic to be at his best if they are to beat the Warriors. His ability to pass and make decisive plays could make it tough for the Warriors. Also considering the defensive struggles they are facing, it would be very interesting to see how Curry and co. tackle the Joker.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Bones Hyland; G - Will Barton; F - Aaron Gordon; F - Jeff Green; C - Nikola Jokic.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers

The Golden State Warriors have played an amazing brand of basketball this season. They are second in the West with a 42-16 season record.

Although the Phoenix Suns are 5.5 games ahead of them, the Dubs fancy catching up with their Conference leaders. However, for that has to happen, everyone in the Warriors roster will have to put their best foot forward.

The team has some talented youngsters like Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole. Players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green have already won championships together, which makes them a solid unit.

They will hope to grab a win against the Nuggets to stay in sight of the Suns. However, they are in for a tough matchup, and will have to step up their game to beat the Nuggets.

Key Player - Steph Curry

Steph Curry has looked extremely good in the last few weeks. He is coming off a 33-point performance against the LA Clippers, and looked extremely sharp. Although the team lost that game, Curry's performance was a huge boost for the team.

He has not had the best of form in the last two months, and is gunning to rediscover his mojo. The game against the Denver Nuggets is the perfect opportunity for him to have a stunning performance, and guide the Warriors to their 43rd win of the season.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry; G - Klay Thompson; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Jonathan Kuminga; C - Kevon Looney.

Nuggets vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Nuggets and the Warriors played a stunning game earlier this season, and the same is expected in this fixture too. However, considering their current form, the Nuggets are confident of beating the Warriors at the Chase Center.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Warriors game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nuggets and the Warriors will be locally telecast on Altitude Sports and NBC Sports Bay Area as well.

