Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets take on the Denver Nuggets at the Toyota Center on Saturday. The Rockets are the worst team in the West with a 10-26 record right now. The Nuggets, on the other hand, are trying their best to win games despite the mounting injuries on their roster.

The Denver Nuggets have managed to salvage their season even though they have several players sidelined this season. Nikola Jokic is making MVP headlines and is carrying the team on a nightly basis. Although they are struggling to stay above .500, they are still 5th in the Western Conference with a record of 17-16.

The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, are focusing on player development. Jalen Green the #2 Pick in this year's draft, is back in the lineup and his backcourt partnership with Kevin Porter Jr. is looks promising. They are on a six-game losing streak right now and will look to snap it at the expense of the hampered Denver Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier continue to be sidelined with their respective long-term injuries. Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar and Austin Rivers are all listed as questionable. Gordon is dealing with hamstring soreness, Cancar is ill (non-COVID related) and Rivers has a sprained thumb.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Monte Morris Out Health and Safety Protocols Bones Hyland Out Health and Safety Protocols Zeke Nnaji Out Health and Safety Protocols Jeff Green Out Health and Safety Protocols PJ Dozier Out Left ACL Injury - Surgery Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery Aaron Gordon Questionable Left Hamstring Soreness Vlatko Cancar Questionable Illness - non-COVID-related Austin Rivers Questionable Right Thumb Sprain

Moreover, Monte Morris, Bones Hyland, Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green are all under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets against the LA Lakers

The Houston Rockets are dealing with their fair share of injuries right now. Alperen Sengun suffered an ankle injury against the Heat and didn't return to the game after going to the locker room. DeJon Jarreau, Garrison Mathews and DJ Augustin are all under the league's health and safety protocols.

Player Name: Status: Reason: DeJon Jarreau Out Health and Safety Protocols Garrison Mathews Out Health and Safety Protocols DJ Augustin Out Health and Safety Protocols Alperen Sengun Out Ankle Injury John Wall Out Not with Team

Meanwhile, John Wall remains out of the rotation as the Houston Rockets find a suitable trade partner for him.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will have limited rotation possibilities with so many players being out of the lineup. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic will retain his center position and Will Barton will start as the shooting guard as usual. Facundo Campazzo will likely start at point guard until either Monte Morris or Jamal Murray returns. JaMychal Green should play at power forward until Aaron Gordon is eligible to return to action. Davon Reed might start as the small forward as there are no other available wing players.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will likely deploy the same lineup from their last game. Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green will start in the backcourt with Porter Jr. running point. Eric Gordon will likely start as the small forward while David Nwaba will play at power forward. And finally, Christian Wood should retain his center position. Kenyon Martin Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, Armoni Brooks and Josh Christopher will all get the most minutes off the bench.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G - Facundo Campazzo | G - Will Barton | F - Davon Reed | F - JaMychal Green | C - Nikola Jokic.

Houston Rockets

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Eric Gordon | F - David Nwaba | C - Christian Wood.

