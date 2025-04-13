Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 13 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Denver Nuggets take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday. This will be the third and final meeting between these two Western Conference teams this season. On Jan. 15, the Nuggets defeated the Rockets 128-108. Then, on Mar. 23, Houston exacted revenge by winning 116-111.

The Nuggets (49-32) are trying to secure an outright playoff spot and possibly even homecourt advantage in the first round as the fourth seed. After the shock dismissal of head coach Mike Malone, Denver has won two consecutive games, including a come-from-behind 117-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

On the other hand, the Rockets (52-29) have clinched the second seed in the West. The team rested its key players in its last two games against the LA Clippers and LA Lakers. Both games resulted in a loss for Houston.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Injury report

Denver Nuggets injury report

Jamal Murray (hamstring) is listed as probable for this Sunday game against the Rockets. However, DaRon Holmes (Achilles) has been ruled out for the season.

Houston Rockets injury report

Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of this matchup against the Nuggets. In addition, it's worth noting that key rotation players (such as Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, and Jabari Smith Jr.) have sat out the Rockets' past two games. It's possible, then, that these same rotation players will miss the game against Denver.

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Denver Nuggets

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Julian Strawther Christian Braun Peyton Watson Trey Alexander Michael Porter Jr. Jalen Pickett Spencer Jones Aaron Gordon Dario Saric Zeke Nnaji Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan PJ Hall

Houston Rockets

Starters 2nd unit Reed Sheppard Aaron Holiday Jalen Green Nate Williams Cam Whitmore David Roddy Jeff Green Jack McVeigh Jock Landale N'Faly Dante

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets: Key matchups

Jamal Murray vs Jalen Green

Jamal Murray and Jalen Green will be primary scoring options that their respective teams will rely on in the playoffs. When the Nuggets and Rockets collide on Sunday, look for both of these explosive guards to light up the scoreboard. Murray is averaging 21.5 points per game this season, while Green is putting up 21.2 points per outing.

Aaron Gordon vs Jeff Green

When the Nuggets won the NBA title in 2023, Jeff Green played a crucial role as a hustle guy and solid defender off the bench. Green now plays for the Rockets, while Aaron Gordon remains a prolific workhorse for Denver. Their paths may very well collide once again in Houston on Sunday.

