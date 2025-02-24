Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 24 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Denver Nuggets start an East Coast swing with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Denver, which is 8-0 against Indiana in the last four seasons, looks to sustain its dominance over Tyrese Haliburton and Co. The Nuggets hope to bounce back after a 123-100 loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Pacers, who have won their last three games, will try to snap their visitors' impressive streak against them. Indiana will try to get the W on short rest after beating the LA Clippers 129-111 on Sunday.
Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Denver Nuggets injury report
Trey Alexander and PJ Hall did not travel to Indiana following their G League assignment. DaRon Holmes II (surgery recovery) and Vlatko Cancar (surgery rehab) will not play for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon (calf) and Jamal Murray (knee) are probable.
Indiana Pacers injury report
Isaiah Jackson (surgery recovery) and T.J. McConnell (ankle) are on the inactive list on Monday. James Johnson is questionable due to a non-Covid-related illness.
Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart
Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart
Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers: Key Matchups
Nikola Jokic vs Myles Turner
Jokic had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ lopsided loss to the Lakers. LA’s double teams forced the reigning MVP to rely more on his teammates to carry the scoring burden. JJ Redick’s strategy worked as the Lakers ended Denver’s nine-game winning run.
The Serbian might be more aggressive in looking for his shots against Indiana. He said ahead of the Pacers game that the Nuggets "tricked themselves" that they were good after beating injured or struggling teams.
Myles Turner, a solid defender, will have the unenviable task of slowing down the three-time MVP. Turner can’t afford to let Jokic dictate the game with his scoring and playmaking.
Christian Braun vs Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton is the engine that makes the Pacers offense hum. Indiana is at its best when it runs and guns behind the superb playmaker. The Pacers are always tough when Haliburton gets everyone involved.
Christian Braun will try to limit Haliburton’s impact on the game. Braun, often the unsung hero in Denver, has developed into the Nuggets’ best perimeter defender.
Pascal Siakam vs Aaron Gordon
Pascal Siakam deserved an All-Star nod for his stellar play for the Indiana Pacers this season. Tyrese Haliburton often gets the credit for the success of the team but Siakam has been just as important.
Aaron Gordon will try to keep Siakam from having his usual impact. Gordon can also cause problems for the Pacers with his inside cuts, passing and as Jokic’s favorite target inside the paint.
