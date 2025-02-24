  • home icon
Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 24 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 24, 2025 12:30 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups, depth charts and more for Feb. 24 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Denver Nuggets start an East Coast swing with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Denver, which is 8-0 against Indiana in the last four seasons, looks to sustain its dominance over Tyrese Haliburton and Co. The Nuggets hope to bounce back after a 123-100 loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pacers, who have won their last three games, will try to snap their visitors' impressive streak against them. Indiana will try to get the W on short rest after beating the LA Clippers 129-111 on Sunday.

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Denver Nuggets injury report

Trey Alexander and PJ Hall did not travel to Indiana following their G League assignment. DaRon Holmes II (surgery recovery) and Vlatko Cancar (surgery rehab) will not play for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon (calf) and Jamal Murray (knee) are probable.

Indiana Pacers injury report

Isaiah Jackson (surgery recovery) and T.J. McConnell (ankle) are on the inactive list on Monday. James Johnson is questionable due to a non-Covid-related illness.

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd3rd
Jamal MurrayRussell Westbrook
Christian BraunJulian StrawtheerJalen Pickett
Michael Porter Jr.Peyton WatsonSpencer Jones
Aaron GordonHunter TysonZeke Nnaji
Nikola JokicDe'Andre JordanDario Saric
Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

Starters2nd3rd
Tyrese HaliburtonQuenton JacksonRayJ Dennis
Andrew NembhardBen SheppardJohnny Furphy
Aaron NesmithBennedict Mathurin
Pascal SiakamJarace WalkerObi Toppin
Myles TurnerThomas Bryant
Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers: Key Matchups

Nikola Jokic vs Myles Turner

Jokic had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ lopsided loss to the Lakers. LA’s double teams forced the reigning MVP to rely more on his teammates to carry the scoring burden. JJ Redick’s strategy worked as the Lakers ended Denver’s nine-game winning run.

The Serbian might be more aggressive in looking for his shots against Indiana. He said ahead of the Pacers game that the Nuggets "tricked themselves" that they were good after beating injured or struggling teams.

Myles Turner, a solid defender, will have the unenviable task of slowing down the three-time MVP. Turner can’t afford to let Jokic dictate the game with his scoring and playmaking.

Christian Braun vs Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton is the engine that makes the Pacers offense hum. Indiana is at its best when it runs and guns behind the superb playmaker. The Pacers are always tough when Haliburton gets everyone involved.

Christian Braun will try to limit Haliburton’s impact on the game. Braun, often the unsung hero in Denver, has developed into the Nuggets’ best perimeter defender.

Pascal Siakam vs Aaron Gordon

Pascal Siakam deserved an All-Star nod for his stellar play for the Indiana Pacers this season. Tyrese Haliburton often gets the credit for the success of the team but Siakam has been just as important.

Aaron Gordon will try to keep Siakam from having his usual impact. Gordon can also cause problems for the Pacers with his inside cuts, passing and as Jokic’s favorite target inside the paint.

