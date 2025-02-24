Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 24 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Denver Nuggets start an East Coast swing with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Denver, which is 8-0 against Indiana in the last four seasons, looks to sustain its dominance over Tyrese Haliburton and Co. The Nuggets hope to bounce back after a 123-100 loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Pacers, who have won their last three games, will try to snap their visitors' impressive streak against them. Indiana will try to get the W on short rest after beating the LA Clippers 129-111 on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Denver Nuggets injury report

Trey Alexander and PJ Hall did not travel to Indiana following their G League assignment. DaRon Holmes II (surgery recovery) and Vlatko Cancar (surgery rehab) will not play for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon (calf) and Jamal Murray (knee) are probable.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Indiana Pacers injury report

Isaiah Jackson (surgery recovery) and T.J. McConnell (ankle) are on the inactive list on Monday. James Johnson is questionable due to a non-Covid-related illness.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Christian Braun Julian Strawtheer Jalen Pickett Michael Porter Jr. Peyton Watson Spencer Jones Aaron Gordon Hunter Tyson Zeke Nnaji Nikola Jokic De'Andre Jordan Dario Saric

Ad

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Tyrese Haliburton Quenton Jackson RayJ Dennis Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Johnny Furphy Aaron Nesmith Bennedict Mathurin Pascal Siakam Jarace Walker Obi Toppin Myles Turner Thomas Bryant

Ad

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers: Key Matchups

Nikola Jokic vs Myles Turner

Jokic had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ lopsided loss to the Lakers. LA’s double teams forced the reigning MVP to rely more on his teammates to carry the scoring burden. JJ Redick’s strategy worked as the Lakers ended Denver’s nine-game winning run.

The Serbian might be more aggressive in looking for his shots against Indiana. He said ahead of the Pacers game that the Nuggets "tricked themselves" that they were good after beating injured or struggling teams.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Myles Turner, a solid defender, will have the unenviable task of slowing down the three-time MVP. Turner can’t afford to let Jokic dictate the game with his scoring and playmaking.

Christian Braun vs Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton is the engine that makes the Pacers offense hum. Indiana is at its best when it runs and guns behind the superb playmaker. The Pacers are always tough when Haliburton gets everyone involved.

Ad

Christian Braun will try to limit Haliburton’s impact on the game. Braun, often the unsung hero in Denver, has developed into the Nuggets’ best perimeter defender.

Pascal Siakam vs Aaron Gordon

Pascal Siakam deserved an All-Star nod for his stellar play for the Indiana Pacers this season. Tyrese Haliburton often gets the credit for the success of the team but Siakam has been just as important.

Aaron Gordon will try to keep Siakam from having his usual impact. Gordon can also cause problems for the Pacers with his inside cuts, passing and as Jokic’s favorite target inside the paint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback