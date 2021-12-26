Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers host the Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. The 17-15 Clippers and 16-15 Nuggets are fifth and sixth in the Western Conference, respectively. The playoff rivals are meeting each other for the first time this season.

The reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has been carrying the Denver Nuggets on a nightly basis. He is part of the MVP conversation even though his team isn't winning enough games. They have several players injured and sidelined for the entire season and their playoff aspirations might be over already.

Similarly, the LA Clippers are also not capable of making noise in the playoffs. They have two of their best players injured and numerous role players are also sidelined. They are the 4th-best defensive team in the NBA despite the absence of two-time DPOY Kawhi Leonard.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets on the bench with Bol Bol and Austin Rivers

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. continue to be sidelined with their respective long-term injuries and both might not return this season. Markus Howard, Bol Bol and PJ Dozier are all also sidelined. Howard has a sprain in his left knee, Bol is under Health and Safety Protocols and Dozier is recovering after his ACL surgery.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Bol Bol Out Health and Safety Protocols PJ Dozier Out Left ACL Injury - Surgery JaMychal Green Probable Left Knee Soreness Markus Howard Out Left Knee Sprain Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery Aaron Gordon Probable Left Hamstring Soreness

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon and JaMychal Green are both probable for this game due to hamstring and knee soreness, respectively.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers on the bench

The LA Clippers have been dealing with a ton of injuries this season, including their superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard is still rehabilitating from his ACL surgery and George recently hurt tore the Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right knee. Paul George will reportedly be out for at least a month. Jason Preston continues to be sidelined with his foot recovery.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Paul George Out Right Elbow - Ulnar Collateral Ligament Tear Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Isaiah Hartenstein Out Left Ankle Sprain Marcus Morris Sr. Out Health and Safety Protocols Reggie Jackson Out Health and Safety Protocols

Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein is out due to an ankle sprain while Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson are both under Health and Safety protocols.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will likely deploy the lineup from their last game. Monte Morris and Will Barton will form the backcourt with Morris running the point. Vlatko Cancar will be starting as the small forward and JaMychal Green will be coming off the bench until Porter Jr. returns. Jeff Green starts as the power forward unless Aaron Gordon doesn't lace up. And lastly, Nikola Jokic is their bonafide center.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers don't have Reggie Jackson for this game, so Eric Bledsoe is expected to start as the point guard. Nicolas Batum will start as the power forward and Ivica Zubac will retain his center role. Luke Kennard will likely start as the shooting guard and Terance Mann will play the small forward role. Brandon Boston Jr., Amir Coffey and Justise Winslow will get high minutes off the bench.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Vlatko Cancar | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic.

LA Clippers

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Eric Bledsoe | G - Luke Kennard | F - Terance Mann | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Denver Los Angeles 2 votes so far