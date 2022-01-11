Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will face off against the LA Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, January 11. Both teams met once earlier this season. The Nuggets prevailed on that occasion, courtesy of a brilliant performance from Nikola Jokic.

Denver are coming into their latest clash with the Clippers off a win over the OKC Thunder. It was a close-fought game, but the Nuggets pulled off the win to put an end to their two-game losing streak. They will hope to continue that momentum in their matchup against the Clippers, and put in a good performance in this road game.

Meanwhile, the Clippers themselves come into this game after a brilliant win over the Hawks. Amir Coffey had a big game, scoring 21 points. He will be keen to replicate that performance against the Nuggets. A win in this game will help the Clippers get back to .500 on the season.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray, Vlatko Cancar, Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier are indefinitely out for the Nuggets. To add to their woes, the team has also reported starter Will Barton and Markus Howard to be out of this game due to safety protocols and a left knee injury respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out ACL Injury Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Injury PJ Dozier Out ACL Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Surgery Markus Howard Out Left Knee Sprain Will Barton Out Health and Safety Protocols

Swipa @SwipaCam @BeMore27 Jamal Murray looks like a return is coming soon Jamal Murray looks like a return is coming soon 👀 @BeMore27 https://t.co/1XHDJgomA8

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have reported Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston to be indefinitely out due to injuries. Justice Winslow and Luke Kennard have been ruled out after they entered the league's health and safety protocols. Center Isaiah Hartenstein has been ruled out of action for a while after he suffered a left ankle sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Kawhi Leonard Out ACL Injury Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury Paul George Out Elbow Injury Isaiah Hartenstein Out Left Ankle Sprain Luke Kennard Out Health and Safety Protocols Justice Winslow Out Health and Safety Protocols

Daily Sports World Coverage @sportsw0rld_ Clippers Injury Report vs Grizzlies



Questionable:



Ivica Zubac (Conditioning)



Out:



Paul George (Elbow)

Kawhi Leonard (Knee)

Isaiah Hartenstein (Ankle)

Luke Kennard (H&S Protocols)

Xavier Moon (H&S Protocols)

Jason Preston (Foot) Clippers Injury Report vs Grizzlies Questionable:Ivica Zubac (Conditioning)Out:Paul George (Elbow)Kawhi Leonard (Knee)Isaiah Hartenstein (Ankle)Luke Kennard (H&S Protocols)Xavier Moon (H&S Protocols)Jason Preston (Foot)

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets are coming into this game against the Clippers, hoping to continue with the lineup that has given them success this season. Their only big change will be Will Barton, who has entered the league's health and safety protocols.

In his absence, Monte Morris will likely start in the backcourt with Facundo Compazzo. The frontcourt should have Aaron Gordan and Jeff Green, both of whom have done a good job defensively for the team. Nikola Jokic should keep his position as the center of the team.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets



Retweet this if you enjoy watching



#NBAAllStar 22 PTS | 18 REB | 6 ASTRetweet this if you enjoy watching #NikolaJokic play basketball 22 PTS | 18 REB | 6 AST Retweet this if you enjoy watching #NikolaJokic play basketball 🌟#NBAAllStar https://t.co/DoWl5YwcUE

LA Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers will most likely start veteran Reggie Jackson in the backcourt with the talented Amir Coffey. Nicolas Batum should take his position in the frontcourt with 32-year-old Marcus Morris Sr.

Morris has been performing extremely well, and will be confident of delivering another big performance on Tuesday. Ivica Zubac should start this game as the center.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris; Shooting Guard - Facundo Compazzo; Small Forward - Aaron Gordon; Power Forward - Jeff Green; Center - Nikola Jokic.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard - Amir Coffey; Small Forward - Nicolas Batum; Power Forward- Marcus Morris Sr.; Center- Ivica Zubac.

Edited by Bhargav