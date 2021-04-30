Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers prediction and combined starting 5 – May 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets have cruised through an easy set of fixtures and are on a 4-game winning streak in the NBA and now take on the LA Clippers. The Denver Nuggets have managed to churn out victories despite missing multiple stars, with Michael Porter Jr. finding some elite shooting form in recent weeks. Nikola Jokic has also continued his NBA MVP-worthy form and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds the last time around.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, slumped to their second defeat in two matches against the Phoenix Suns after enjoying a 4-game winning streak. They also picked up multiple injury concerns, but Patrick Beverley has recently been added to the doubtful list, suggesting his return is imminent. Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka and Jay Scrubb are all injured and still some way away from a return.

The 𝔅𝔢𝔫𝔠𝔥 𝔐𝔬𝔟 wasn't messing around last night!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/fMg6t6sP89 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 30, 2021

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction

The match has all the makings of a mouth-watering affair, with both teams vying for a high playoff seed in the Western Conference. Paul George has had a few hiccups along the way but has been in solid form. He top-scored against the Suns with 25 points and had 10 rebounds and 3 steals, although his overall shooting efficiency was less than 40%.

The LA Clippers have a highly efficient offense with multiple players capable of scoring in double digits. They will be looking forward to the return of Patrick Beverley, who will bring further defensive stability and ease the load on Paul George.

The Denver Nuggets will be missing Jamal Murray against the LA Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are missing Jamal Murray, Will Barton and Monte Morris. They have Michael Porter Jr.’s improved shooting form to thank for their recent success. He is averaging more than 30 points over his last 4 appearances and will be looking to build on the decent run of form.

Facundo Campazzo and PJ Dozier are once again expected to be the starting guard-pair, while Aaron Gordon has also been in good form in recent weeks. Due to recent form and injury concerns on both sides, the LA Clippers are only slight favorites to win this matchup. Of course, NBA MVP contender Nikola Jokic will be hoping to have a say on that.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers combined starting 5

Point Guard- Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard – Paul George | Small Forward – Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward – Marcus Morris Sr.| Center – Nikola Jokic

Paul George warming up for the LA Clippers.

This hypothetical combined 5 only includes the players who are available for the fixture. Facundo Campazzo has been an important role player for the Denver Nuggets and has been given multiple starts due to the plethora of injuries that they currently have.

He has steadied the ship and allowed his team to churn out victories. Campazzo’s offensive output has been impressive. The 29-year-old produced 19 points and 10 assists against the Pelicans and has an overall shooting efficiency of around 52% despite only starting 11 games until now.

Paul George has had a bit too much to do in recent games and has had a few stutters along the way. However, he has still proven himself as an elite shooting guard throughout the season and whatever the Clippers achieve this season will be in part due to him.

Michael Porter Jr. dropped a career-high 39 PTS (8 threes) last night 😳



He's averaging 18.2 PPG | 7.6 RPG this season



Future is bright for MPJ



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/ssMiQONMWx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2021

The small forward position has been deservedly taken by Michael Porter Jr. who has been on fire in recent weeks. He has produced at least 20 points in all but one of his last 12 appearances and is averaging more than 32 points per game in his last 5 games. He has increased his 3-point attempts and has taken up extra offensive responsibility due to the injuries that the Denver Nuggets are dealing with.

Marcus Morris Sr. has also been an important player for the LA Clippers and is shooting at almost 59% with 13.6 points per game. The big man is averaging more than 15 points per game recently and has had to start a number of game due to the injury crisis.

Nikola Jokic tonight:



32 PTS

7 REB

8 AST

3 STL

3 BLK



He is the first Nuggets player with a 30/5/5/3/3 game since Alex English in 1984. pic.twitter.com/gWK8bA8704 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 29, 2021

Finally, Nikola Jokic is a shoe-in for the combined 5 and a strong contender for the MVP award. Jokic has been on a scoring tear in recent weeks and is now averaging over 26 points per game along with 8.6 assists and 10.9 rebounds. He has an overall shooting efficiency of just over 60% and is producing his best ever numbers with respect to points and assists.