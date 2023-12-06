Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Prediction and betting tips | December 6, 2023

The Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game is one of 11 matchups slated by the NBA on Wednesday. This is the third time both teams meet this season, with the Nuggets prevailing over the Clippers in eight straight meetings.

The Nuggets are third in the Western Conference with a 14-7 record. After winning four straight games, the defending champions suffered their seventh loss of the season, losing 123-117 to the Sacramento Kings.

After a rough start with James Harden, the Clippers have won three of their last five games and still finding consistency. They're 9-10 on the season.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game will be held at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. The television broadcast can be found through Bally Sports SoCal and Altitude Sports Network. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the match through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-115) vs Clippers (-105)

Spread: Nuggets +1.0 (-110) vs -1.0 Clippers (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (u225.5) vs Clippers (o225.5)

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Preview

The Denver Nuggets are entering this game with three players on their injury list. Aaron Gordon is marked as 'probable' to play while Jamal Murray is 'questionable.

Both players should be game-time decisions for the Nuggets. Vlatko Cancar is the only player who's not playing, as he still has no timeline to return from his knee injury.

The LA Clippers have their core players available, with only Brandon Boston and Mason Plumlee ruled as out, as they need more time to heal from their respective injuries.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Predicted lineups

The LA Clippers putting Terance Mann in the starting lineup over Russell Westbrook to pair with James Harden has worked. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Ivica Zubac are the starting frontcourt.

With Jamal Murray still cautious to play, Reggie Jackson should get the nod to start again for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon if ruled out should be an opportunity for Julian Strawther or Justin Holiday to take his place.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. are the rest of the starters.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Betting tips

Nikola Jokic is getting an NBA prop of 29.5 points and has been going up that mark when Jamal Murray is not playing. He should break that mark when Murray decides not to play.

Meanwhile, James Harden has 16.5 points on the NBA prop. He has gone over in the last three games, and the trend has been going up and should break it again.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Prediction

The kicker in this game is the availability of Jamal Murray, who will be a game-time decision. The Clippers are the safer bet at this point over the Nuggets, as they have a chip on their shoulder to prove that they are worthy of being labeled as title contenders.

The total of this game should go over, as both teams should put on a show. The spread which is just a point should easily be covered.