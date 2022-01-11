Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - January 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will head to the Crypto.com Arena for a matchup against the LA Clippers on Tuesday, January 11. In an earlier game between the two teams this season, the Nuggets got the better of the Clippers. Nikola Jokic had a monster double double, bagging 26 points and 22 rebounds to lead his team to a win on the night.

Denver have won four of their six games since their win over the Clippers. In their most recent outing against the OKC Thunder, the team secured a close-fought win. Nikola Jokic once again starred for the team, scoring 22 points and grabbing 18 rebounds. He will hope to deliver another big performance against the Clippers and lead the franchise to their 21st win of the season.

However, their task will be cut out against the Clippers, who snapped their three-game losing streak in their last game, beating the Atlanta Hawks 106-93. The Clippers will hope to continue that momentum and get their campaign back on track with a win against the Denver Nuggets.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 11; 11:30 PM ET (Wednesday, January 12; 9:00 AM IST).

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have had a good campaign, despite missing a wide array of stars. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier have all been ruled out because of injuries.

However, they have fared well, thanks to Nikola Jokic, who is having another MVP-caliber season. They will not have things east against the Clippers, though. However, the team has risen above all challenges this season, and will come into this game with hopes of putting on a strong performance.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has been playing extremely well this season. He is averaging 25.8 PPG, 14.2 RPG and 7.0 APG in 33 appearances.

The Joker has a league-high efficiency of 36.4, which is a testament to how impactful he has been this season. Denver will need another big night from the big man if they are to beat the Clippers on Tuesday.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris; G - Facundo Compazzo; F - Aaron Gordon; F - Jeff Green; C - Nikola Jokic.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have had a lot of injury problems this season. Already missing Kawhi Leonard, the team were dealt another setback when Paul George was ruled out for 3-4 weeks due to an elbow injury.

In his absence, the team has relied on Marcus Morris Sr. to deliver, and the veteran has just done a great job. The team will hope to get another win at home, and continue their campaign on a positive note.

Key Player - Marcus Morris Sr.

Marcus Morris Sr. has been leading the team from the front, since George has been out of action. Although the Clippers have not had great success, Morris' performances have been brilliant.

The 32-year-old had a 15-point performance against the Hawks. He will hope to better that and help the Clippers get back to .500 for the season.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Amir Coffey; F - Nicolas Batum; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Ivica Zubac.

Nuggets vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers have not had a great run of late. They are up against a Nuggets team who have the in-form Nikola Jokic. However, LA have time and again proven their resilience and belief, which could help them get the better of the Nuggets team on Tuesday.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Clippers game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nuggets and the Clippers will also be telecast locally on Altitude Sports and Bally Sports SoCal.

