Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns with the LA Clippers at the Staples Center on Saturday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

The Nuggets are just behind the LA Clippers in fourth place in the Western Conference, having accumulated a 42-21 record on the season. The LA Clippers have a 43-21 record and are in danger of losing their place to Michael Malone's team.

The last time the two teams met, the Denver Nuggets prevailed over Kawhi Leonard and co, 101-94.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 1st; 10:00 PM ET (Sunday, 2nd May; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Denver Nuggets Preview

NEWS: We've signed guard Austin Rivers for the remainder of the season.

Jamal Murray's injury hasn't had a major effect on how the Denver Nuggets have performed lately, as the team has managed to win their last four games. The Nuggets are fourth in offensive rating while also averaging the fourth-highest points per game.

The Denver Nuggets have also managed to move the ball pretty well, averaging 27 assists per contest. Michael Porter Jr. has provided the team with a spark of offense, putting up 18.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game on an incredible 44% from downtown.

Key Player- Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win the MVP award this season, courtesy of a brilliant stat line - 26 points, 8.6 assists and 10.9 rebounds on 56-41-85 shooting splits. He has also racked up 1.4 steals per game while turning the ball over just thrice per game.

Jokic will be up against a relatively favorable matchup with LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac, which should give him an opportunity to pad his stats and lead his team to a win.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo; Shooting Guard - Perry Dozier; Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr.; Power Forward - Aaron Gordon; Center - Nikola Jokic.

LA Clippers Preview

Locked in.



We have signed @YogiFerrell11 to a multi-year deal.

The 2020-21 LA Clippers have been a monster on the offensive front, managing the second-best offensive rating (117.9) in the league.

The defense has held its own, allowing just 108.3 points per game. They rank first in both three-point and free throw percentage, making their shots count from the deep as well as the charity stripe.

However, they are coming off losses against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns. So it is safe to say that head coach Tyronn Lue could look for a statement win.

Key Player- Paul George

Paul George, LA Clippers

In Kawhi Leonard's absence, the responsibility of leading the LA Clippers' offense will fall on Paul George's shoulders on Saturday.

After a relatively poor 2019-20 campaign, George has bounced back in style, averaging an impressive 23.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is shooting an impeccable 42.2% from the deep while tallying 1.2 steals per contest.

The Denver Nuggets do not have a solid perimeter defense, which means George could have a big night against last year's Western Conference finalists.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard - Terance Mann; Small Forward - Paul George; Power Forward - Marcus Morris; Center - Ivica Zubac.

Nuggets vs Clippers Prediction

The Denver Nuggets have been on a roll lately and are in much better form than the LA Clippers. Nikola Jokic is firing on all cylinders, while the Clippers will miss Kawhi Leonard, making the Nuggets favorites to win on Saturday.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Clippers game?

Live coverage of the Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers match will be available on ESPN, Bally Sports Southern California and Altitude Sports. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

