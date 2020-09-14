Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - September 15th, 2020 | Game 7

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 15th, 9 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

In a case of deja vu, the LA Clippers committed the same defensive mistakes in Game 6 to allow Denver Nuggets to secure another comeback victory. Doc Rivers' men gave up another 16-point lead and now find themselves in a win-or-go-home tie.

Denver Nuggets Preview

For whichever reason, the Denver Nuggets play their best basketball with their backs against the wall. They looked comfortably beaten in the first half of each of their previous two games but rallied back to survive in the NBA Playoffs. While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have been at the heart of these turnarounds, credit must be given to Denver Nuggets' role players.

Can you guess which team has a +16 net rating in the fourth quarter during the playoffs? #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/jLjUbCDf2X — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 14, 2020

Gary Harris has played brilliant defense throughout the series, Monte Morris has contributed with timely buckets, and Michael Porter Jr. has been on point with his rebounding efforts. More of the same would allow Mike Malone's men to eliminate LA Clippers on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

The Joker

Nikola Jokic's life has been made that much easier by the fact that Kawhi Leonard or Paul Geoge aren't guarding him all the time. He's the only Denver Nuggets player to have averaged over 20 points per game this series while managing 12 rebounds a game. Jokic's elite passing ability allows him to find the open man whenever LA Clippers decide to double up on him.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

LA Clippers Preview

Make no mistake about it, the LA Clippers are still the better team on paper, but it's this perception that has resulted in the players going soft late in games where they should've closed out the series. Doc Rivers' men have found it difficult to maintain their defensive stronghold throughout the entire 48 minutes and have been made to pay.

The biggest issue though is the fact that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have done consistently well – averaging 26 and 23.7 points per game respectively in the series – but the bench production has been mediocre. Both Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell are only managing roughly 10 points a game which isn't good enough if the LA Clippers are to overcome the Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

The Klaw

Kawhi Leonard has barely put a step wrong against the Denver Nuggets and yet the LA Clippers find themselves in an elimination game. Irrespective of the other options on the team, Kawhi is the player who'd be expected to dig deep and take his team out of a hole if that turns out to be the case in Game 7. He's done it for the Toronto Raptors last season so he must replicate the same if the need arises.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Nuggets vs Clippers Prediction

Although Paul George may claim so, the LA Clippers are not in the driver's seat right now. They'll be entering Game 7 under more pressure than the Denver Nuggets, but just like their counterparts, they're likely to use this as motivation too. Expect Doc Rivers to sort out the LA Clippers' second-half woes and for the franchise to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time ever.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Clippers?

ESPN will carry the national broadcast of the game. Fans in India can tune in to Sony Six. You can also live stream the same with the NBA League Pass.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - PJ Tucker wants to extend stay with Houston Rockets