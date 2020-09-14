NBA Trade Rumors: PJ Tucker wants to extend stay with Houston Rockets

PJ Tucker joined the Houston Rockets in the summer of 2017 as a free agent and has seen his role evolve since. Tucker was utilized as the small ball center by coach Mike D'Antoni this season. However, with the latter's departure, several NBA trade rumors suggest that a systemic overhaul could take place in H-Town.

He’s worn other players’ PEs for years, so typing out that these are “The PJ Tucker PEs” is pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/Rs7NPfK1kf — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 7, 2020

PJ Tucker is one player who doesn't want to get caught up in the stream of possible roster changes. The NBA's biggest sneakerhead had earlier expressed his desire to retire as a Rocket and reportedly wants to sign an extension this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: PJ Tucker looks to sign extension with Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey

PJ Tucker originally signed a 4-year $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets and the final year of that deal – which would come into play during the 2020-21 season – was guaranteed only in February 2020. As reported by HoopyHype's Michael Scotto, Tucker doesn't want to wait till the next summer and will be looking to pen an extension this offseason.

"PJ Tucker (35) has become a small-ball center, and remains hopeful to work out an extension with the Rockets this offseason, a league source told HoopsHype."

PJ Tucker is a crucial cog in the Houston Rockets' system so there's a good chance GM Daryl Morey may prioritize his extension. That's if Morey himself isn't asked to shut shop by owner Tilman Fertitta.

PJ Tucker's run with Houston Rockets

Tucker has had to play against much bigger players

PJ Tucker averaged 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds a game for the Houston Rockets, but those numbers don't do justice to the impact he has had overall. Tucker puts his body on the line each day and rarely misses a corner-three attempt.

PJ Tucker puts on his jetpack to deny @kylekuzma at the top! 🚀 #OneMission



Don't miss the #NBAPlayoffs with NBA league pass 👉 https://t.co/pr3PlyRjhF pic.twitter.com/eMMAKHTv5j — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) September 11, 2020

Standing at 6'5, PJ Tucker has also had to deal with players twice his size as the center – since the Houston Rockets moved to small ball in February this year – and has done a fairly commendable job at it.

